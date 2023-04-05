Easter orders at City Pork
City Pork is offering two dates to pick up Easter catering orders: Friday, April 7 or Saturday, April 8 at 18143 Perkins Road, 7327 Jefferson Highway or 2921 Government St. in Baton Rouge. They are providing two food packages, a la carte items, two dessert options and "lagniappe" items like deviled eggs and boudin balls.
Package one is $125 and includes a half-smoked brisket and two half pans of sides of your choosing: potatoes au gratin, smoked corn grits, creamed spinach, cauliflower au gratin, green beans and mac and cheese.
Package two is $115 and includes a 9-pound smoked ham and two half pans of sides of your choosing: potatoes au gratin, smoked corn grits, creamed spinach, cauliflower au gratin, green beans and mac and cheese.
Order online at www.citypork.com/easter-catering.
Redstick C.A.R.E.S. at Redstick Markets
Redstick C.A.R.E.S. is sponsoring a monthly market for vendors of all kinds. Join them from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Redstick Markets to celebrate all the crafters, makers, artisans, farmers, bakers and cooks. Redstick Markets is located at 5475 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.
Email lolapetunia83@gmail.com for more information.
Gatsby benefit soiree
City Group Hospitality and Supper Star are teaming up to present a series of benefit events to support the Sexual Trauma Awareness Response nonprofit organization. The second event in the series is a Gatsby benefit soiree starting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Proverbial Wine Bistro, 9659 Antioch Road in Baton Rouge.
Cocktails and appetizers like Hemingway daiquiris and caviar with crumbled bacon will be served. There will be first, second and third place prizes for best dressed, and every attendee will be entered to win a door prize (a wine-themed basket that includes a $100 family movie package at Celebrity Theatre). A portion of the proceeds will be donated in support of STAR.
Tickets are $75 per person at sevenrooms.com. Guests must be 21 years old or older to attend. Visit star.ngo for more information on offered services.
Easter at Houmas House
Enjoy your Easter lunch on the front lawn at Houmas House Estate & Gardens this year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9. A buffet will be served with chicken and andouille gumbo, herb-crusted salmon with lemon cream, roasted breast of duck with praline sauce and more. If the weather is inclement, the buffet will be served in one of the ballrooms.
Tickets are $95 per adult (ages 13 and up) and $55 per child (ages 6-13). Houmas House is located at 40136 La. 942 in Darrow.
Call the gift shop for reservations at 225-473-9380.
Visit Sullivan's Steakhouse for Easter
Sullivan's Steakhouse will open early at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9, for Easter. Some of their menu items include pan-seared Chilean sea bass, crab-stuffed shrimp, herb brick chicken, beef Wellington bites and more.
Visit www.sullivanssteakhouse.com/baton-rouge/ to make a reservation. Sullivan's is located at 5252 Corporate Blvd. in Baton Rouge, and the phone number is (225) 925-1161.
Let us know if you have a food event coming up by emailing lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com.