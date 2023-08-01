Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
In the know
The Tunnel, 201 Lafayette St. inside the Hilton Capitol Center, will host a grand opening 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. You'll need a key. Follow their Instagram for more details.
Lafayette-based sensation Caroline's Cookies has announced it's opening a location in Baton Rouge. The business will be located in Perkins Rowe next to California Pizza Kitchen.
Iverstine Farms, 7731 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, will be handing out a free popsicle with every lunch order this week.
New (food and drink) on the block
Dillan Urdiales, bartender at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine (2323 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge) created "Smoke on the Water," a margarita variation that features NOËL Reposado Tequila, Yuu Baal Pechuga mezcal, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, hibiscus peppercorn syrup, Mexican chile syrup, lime and burlesque bitters.
Brews news
Street food pop-up: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge
Summers Dawg Daze, a premium hot dog cart vendor featuring fresh food, custom condiments and special toppings, will be at Rally Cap.
Beer Garden pop-up market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government St., Baton Rouge
The second Beer Garden Pop-Up Market will host 16 new vendors with handmade works, art and novelty gifts. Enjoy brunch and craft beers inside Mid City Beer Garden.
Admission is free.
August brunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Le Chien Brewing Company, 101 S. Hummel Ave., Denham Springs
Chef Grant Arnold will be serving brunch at the brewery, which will include three options: brunch buffet for $28, premium brunch with bottomless mimosas or bloody marys for $40 or a kids brunch for $15. Singer Taylor Rae will perform at 11 a.m.
Call (781) 532-4436 for more information.
Eat for fun
Back-to-School Bash: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge
The East Baton Rouge Public School System will host the Back-to-School Bash with games, food and prizes.
Chef's Table Beer Dinner: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy eight courses of chef's specials with beer pairings. The menu will feature dishes like pork belly ramen, milk porter barbecue ribs, drunken duck and more.
Tickets are $100 per person, available for purchase at sevenrooms.com.
Food Truck roundup at the Rowe: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Perkins Rowe, 10001 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge
Various food trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott in Perkins Rowe, including Vel's Mobile Cafe, Caribbean Express, Boo's Best BBQ and more. Melissa Sings will be in Town Square with live music. In the event of rain, live music will be in The Great Hall.
The event is free and open to the public.
OTP (out the perimeter)
Food Truck Fridays: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Food Trucks at Oak Grove, 17198 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville
Discover a variety of cuisines from rotating food trucks at Oak Grove. Rhett Guillot will provide live music as well. Call (225) 535-1234 for more information.
Mark your calendar
Far Niente Wine Dinner: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Far Niente was founded in Oakville, California, in 1885 and restored in 1979, now recognized as a benchmark producer of Napa Valley chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. Enjoy a five-course dinner with Far Niente wine pairings at Martin's.
Tickets are $150 per person, available for purchase at eventbrite.com. Call (225) 610-1190 for more information. See the menu on the website.
Brew at the Zoo: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge
The ninth annual Brew at the Zoo will include an evening of food, beer, music and more. Sample dozens of craft beers and pub favorites while listening to local musicians and meeting the zoo's animal ambassadors.
Participants must be 21 and older. Details to follow on how to purchase tickets.
Home menu for the week
If you're planning to cook at home this week, we've got some suggestions: