Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
Father's Day events
Specialty cocktails: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Belle of Baton Rouge, 103 France St., Baton Rouge
Belle of Baton Rouge will celebrate Father’s Day with a specialty cocktail, the Godfather, made with Scotch whiskey and amaretto. The drink will be available for $5 on Friday, June 16.
Kegs and eggs: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at City Slice, 124 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
City Slice is hosting a Father's Day brunch Sunday, with 10 percent off pizza for dads. Make a reservation at sevenrooms.com.
Barbeque special at BRQ: Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
The Father's Day special at BRQ is a barbecue platter with smoked wings, sliced brisket, ribs, andouille sausage, pulled pork and pulled chicken. The special is for dine-in customers only.
Call (225) 372-2674 for more information or make a reservation at opentable.com.
Wine and spirits
Oxbow Rum tasting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Mulberry Market, 8201 Village Plaza Court, Baton Rouge
Sample a variety of flavors and spirits from Oxbow Rum Distillery.
American bourbon trail dinner: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
Select bourbons will be infused in specially-created cocktails paired with a four-course, prix fixe menu. The menu includes dishes like pork belly sliders and coffee-rubbed New York strip. Tickets are $85 per person at opentable.com.
Call (225) 925-1161 for more information.
New (food) on the block
Pints at Gail's: Shop hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Gail's Fine Ice Cream, 3025 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
The ice cream shop now offers pints in a variety of flavors. Gail's also plans to introduce a "sundae kit" soon, which includes four cones, hot fudge, nuts, whipped cream and cherries.
The El Diablo at Curbside: Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., Baton Rouge
A new special at Curbside, the El Diablo burger includes "hawt" chicken, bacon and fresh jalapeños smothered in green chili queso.
Pasta salad at Rocca: Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Rocca Pizzeria, 3897 Government St., Baton Rouge
The pasta chopped salad features chilled mezzi rigatoni, pesto, salumi, artichoke, greek olives, roasted peppers, tomatoes, red onions, chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, grana and oregano vinaigrette. Plus, it's gluten free.
Eat for a cause
First responders jambalaya cook off: Noon to 3 p.m. at St. James Place, 333 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge
For St. James Place's 40th anniversary, the senior living community is celebrating different groups of people each month. In June, the spotlight is on first responders, including Baton Rouge police officers, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services workers. Four teams will each cook a 30-gallon pot of jambalaya to be judged by a panel of community leaders. The main gate will open from noon to 3 p.m. for all first responders for to-go or sit-down meals served by St. James residents.
Call (225) 490-3443 for more information.
Give back event: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge
Open Health Care Clinic is hosting a give back night at Mestizo to raise money for improving healthcare access for the community. Open Health Care Clinic serves the mid-city, Ogden Park, downtown and greater Baton Rouge area to offer various comprehensive medical services.
Call (225) 387-2699 for more information.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
Juneteenth celebration: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Keller Williams Realty Premier Partners, 291 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs
Celebrate Juneteenth with food, local vendors and activities. The event is free to attend.
Markets and more
Tomato Me Crazy: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, at The Red Stick Farmers Market, Main Street Market, corner of 5th and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge
The June 17 farmers market will highlight tomatoes as a part of Fresh Fest, a nine-week celebration of the height of Louisiana's agriculture season. The market will feature cooking demonstrations from local chefs, food tastings, kids activities, live music and more.
This week, guess the number of tomatoes to win a market prize.
Mark your calendar
Wild Edibles of Louisiana: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 27 at LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road, Baton Rouge
Join Slowhike Company for an introduction to foraging mushrooms and plants. Participants will learn the art of searching for food in the wild while exploring the methods of gathering edible mushrooms and plants from nature.
Tickets start at $10 at www.blacktie-america.com.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!