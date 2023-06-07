bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes, especially with respect to food and drink
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!
Father's Day events
Poolside BBQ: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge
Crown Plaza will have live music, food and drinks to celebrate Father's Day. The menu will offer two dinner options: rib-eye steak and grilled chicken, which will both include coleslaw, bloody mary baked beans, corn on the cob and a baked potato bar.
Tickets are $15, which includes one free drink. Children under 12 years old receive free entry. Call (225) 925-2244 to purchase tickets.
Wine and spirits
Half-off select wines: 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Portobello's Grill, 7622 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge or 15440 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge
Portobello's Grill is offering half-off Frank Family wines with the purchase of an adult entree. The wines include chardonnay for $34, zinfandel for $37.50 and cabernet sauvignon for $40.
Make reservations at portobellos.net/reservations.
Champagne Social: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
Enjoy bubbles at Rouj Creole with various sparkling wines like NV Rodica Sparkling Malvasia, 2019 Paringa Sparkling Shiraz and more.
Tickets are $35 per person at sevenrooms.com. Call (225) 614-2400 for more information.
New World wine safari: 6 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Explore wines from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. The class will offer a variety of white, rosé and red wine samples.
Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com. Call (225) 610-1190 or visit martinwine.com for more information.
Brews news
Street food pop up: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge
Pranom, a Thai street food pop-up that travels around the country, will be in Baton Rouge for the night. The previous Pranom pop-up sold out quickly, so the brewery suggests that patrons arrive early.
Call (225) 610-9523 for more information.
New in Baton Rouge
Lobster mac and more at Willie's: Located at 11260 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
Willie's Restaurant has introduced new menu items for the summer.
- Weekend special: mac and cheese topped with a fried lobster tail and citrus crème fraîche. The dish is served with a warm pistolette and a side salad.
- Fish tacos: blackened catfish served with a new coleslaw recipe and pico de gallo, drizzled with citrus crème fraîche and cilantro.
- Thursday special: oyster tacos with coleslaw and pico de gallo, drizzled with citrus crème fraîche and cilantro
- Smokin' Chicken is now permanently on the menu
- Customers can now upgrade any side to sweet potato fries
New special at BLDG 5: Located at 2805 Kalurah St., Baton Rouge
Dylan's Fried Short Rib Sandwich is now available at BLDG 5, which includes fried short rib and a creolaise, mushroom gravy slaw on a rosemary-grilled focaccia bun.
The sandwich is available for lunch.
Eat for fun
Pride drag brunch: noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
Chef Danny Wilson will serve a custom brunch menu for the brunch Sunday. There are no entry fees or reservations needed; however, alcohol and brunch food will be available for purchase throughout the event.
Call (225) 256-6958 for more information.
Wild game dinner: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at City Pork Jefferson, 7327 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
The chef at City Pork Jefferson will prepare six courses in partnership with a local farm, Sweet Caroline's Rabbitry & Glazers Wine & Spirits, for a wild game dinner. The menu includes dishes like strawberry bruschetta, wild boar rosemary skewers, duck breast à l'orange and smoked apple tart.
Tickets are $125 per person at sevenrooms.com. Call (225) 615-8880 for more information.
Old Elk Steaks and Stogie dinner: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive, Baton Rouge
Enjoy samples of five Old Elk Bourbon Whiskeys paired with an appetizer, salad, choice of steak, dessert and an after-dinner handmade cigar.
Tickets are $101.99 per person at www.alexandersmkt.com and include a bottle of Nooku Bourbon Cream. Call (225) 615-7800 for more information.
In the kitchen
Young Chefs Academy Culinary Camp: 9 a.m. to noon, multiple sessions at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
YCA offers a fully immersive culinary camp experience with new surprises and culinary delights each day. Ages 7 to 15 will learn new skills and techniques for the kitchen and compete in challenges. Each week provides a new curriculum.
Registration is $285 per four-day camp or $75 per day at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com. Registration is required for all YCA events.
Mark your calendar
Summer cake class: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at Eloise Market and Cakery, 320 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge
Learn how to decorate your own 4-inch, two layer, ice-cream-themed cake at Eloise. The class includes various brunch snacks, the cake, cake supplies and a box for the cake. All ages are welcome. Guests are welcome to bring adult beverages and personal snacks.
Tickets are $40 at eloisemarket.com. Call (225) 223-4153 for more information.