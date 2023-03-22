In the words of Charles Dudley Warner, "The man who has planted a garden feels that he has done something for the good of the world." If you feel that way, too, there's a health and plant fair this week with the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge.
Also, find out which restaurants won at Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's Crawfête 2023 event — just in time for crawfish season to kick in.
Let us know if you have a food event coming up by emailing lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com.
Bark & Brunch at Portobello's
Bring your pooch and head to Portobello's Grill at 7622 Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday for a dog-friendly brunch on the patio. The best part: there's a complimentary dog treat bar.
Health and plant fair
Do you have a green thumb? Or maybe you're working on it. Whatever your expertise level is, join the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at 6117 Cadillac St., for free seedlings, immunizations, health screenings and more.
Visit www.ifedgbr.com for more information or call (225) 267-5600.
Spring menu at Ruby Slipper Café
If you're looking for all-day brunch, seven days a week, look no further. Ruby Slipper, located at 3535 Perkins Road, is highlighting a specialty spring menu through May 29.
Two of the new dishes include blue crabcake Benedict — grilled crabcakes, red bell peppers and Creole seasonings served over a bed of spinach, corn maque choux and fried green tomatoes, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise — and seasonal beignets — an almond cheesecake and blueberry compote, topped with lemon curd, whipped cream and powder sugar.
Ruby Slipper's hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tastings and classes at Martin Wine & Spirits
Martin's is hosting two events this week at its 6463 Moss Side Lane location. First up is an Argentinian wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Guests will be able to taste a variety of white, rose and red wines. There will be cheese, charcuterie and appetizers to pair while you sip. Tickets are $25 on eventbrite.com.
Plus, make plans to join Martin's for "In the Mix: Gin Cocktail Class" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The cocktail class, also at the Moss Side Lane location, will focus on Still Austin Gin. Tickets are $50 and include snacks, gin cocktails and a swag bag. Visit eventbrite.com for more information.
Crawfête 2023
The rain didn't stop the people from enjoying Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's Crawfête 2023 event. Rouj Creole took home the people's choice award for best boiled crawfish, while FinBomb won the people's choice award in the gourmet category for their crawfish ceviche. From the judges' contest for best boiled crawfish, C&M Crawfish won first place, Roux 61 came in second and Hot Tails came in third.
Be on the lookout for more information about the society's Spring Fete event April 23 at Houma's House and Gardens in Darrow.