Can you believe there are only two days left in March? Spring is in full swing, which means it's time to make reservations for Easter if you're the type to leave the house and let someone else do the dishes for the holiday.
There's a Lenten dinner at Eliza Restaurant & Bar and live music every Thursday and Friday night at a new pizza restaurant in town. So many places to be and things to devour.
Let us know if you have a food event coming up by emailing lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com.
St. Aloysius fish fry
Join the St. Aloysius Child Care Center Friday, March 31 for its 27th annual fish fry at 4001 Mimosa St., in Baton Rouge. The drive-thru will open at 4 p.m., while the dine-in service will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the school cafeteria. The church will host music, balloon art and face painting in the Parish Hall with $5 raffle tickets available.
Dinner tickets are $10 per plate presale and $12 at the door. Visit www.sacccfishfry.org for more information.
Lenten dinner at Eliza
Eliza Restaurant & Bar will serve a 3-course Lenten seafood dinner until Saturday, April 8. The menu includes dishes like tuna carpaccio, oyster pasta and catfish and crawfish étouffée.
To view the full menu or make a reservation, visit elizabatonrouge.com/events.
Eliza is located at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Live music at Pizza Art Wine
Pizza, art and wine? Count us in. The newly opened restaurant will host live music Thursday and Friday nights during the week. Pizza Art Wine's hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The establishment offers Italian small plates, sandwiches, pizza and a curated selection of European wine. Guests can also expect art exhibitions from emerging and established local artists. View the menu and learn more at www.pizzaartwine.com.
Visit Sullivan's Steakhouse for Easter
Sullivan's Steakhouse will open early at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9, for Easter. Some of their menu items include pan-seared Chilean sea bass, crab-stuffed shrimp, herb brick chicken, beef Wellington bites and more.
Visit www.sullivanssteakhouse.com/baton-rouge/ to make a reservation. Sullivan's is located at 5252 Corporate Blvd. in Baton Rouge, and the phone number is (225) 925-1161.
Celebrate 40 years of Hooters in Louisiana
On Oct. 4, Hooters will celebrate 40 years in Louisiana. The Louisiana Hooters locations will be hosting '80s-themed parties on the 4th of every month starting Tuesday, April 4.
The nine Louisiana locations will offer several specials, including chicken wings for 83 cents each, all-day happy hour and more.
All deals are for dine-in only. For more information, visit hootersoflouisiana.com.
Cocktails and sushi at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine
City Group Hospitality and Supper Star are teaming up to present a series of benefit events to support the Sexual Trauma Awareness Response nonprofit organization. The first event in the series is '80s night at Beausoleil from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, April 3 at 7731 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. Cocktails like the Hightower Highball and sushi rolls like the coconut shrimp roll will be served. There will be first, second and third place prizes for best dressed, and every attendee will be entered to win a door prize. A portion of the proceeds will be donated in support of STAR.
Tickets are $75 per person at sevenrooms.com. Guests must be 21 years old or older to attend. Visit star.ngo for more information on offered services.
Easter at Houmas House
Enjoy your Easter lunch on the front lawn at Houmas House Estate & Gardens this year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9. A buffet will be served with chicken and andouille gumbo, herb-crusted salmon with lemon cream, roasted breast of duck with praline sauce and more. If the weather is inclement, the buffet will be served in one of the ballrooms.
Tickets are $95 per adult (ages 13 and up) and $55 per child (ages 6-13). Houmas House is located at 40136 La. 942 in Darrow.
Call the gift shop for reservations at 225-473-9380.