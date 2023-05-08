bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes, especially with respect to food and drink
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!
Mother's Day specials
Brunch in a box: Preorder by 5 p.m. Wednesday and pick up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at CounterspaceBR, 7575 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
CounterspaceBR is partnering with ForageBR to bring brunch in a box, which will include CounterspaceBR's bacon and spinach quiche, six muffins and six cookies. Add-on items are available, such as biscuits, coffee, fresh fruit and flower arrangements from Forage.
Boxes are $65 and can be pre-ordered at counterspacebr.com.
Mother's Day brunch: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
Brunch will consist of a mixture of Rouj Creole's brunch and dinner menus. Some of the entrees include catfish and grits, redfish on the half shell, champagne shrimp and Rouj Benedict.
Make a reservation at roujcreole.com.
Limited-time dessert at la Madeleine: Restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week at 7615 Jefferson Highway or 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. in Baton Rouge
Chocolate-covered strawberries are on the menu at la Madeleine until Wednesday, May 17, in two flavors: white chocolate or chocolate ganache. The restaurant also offers a breakfast and brunch bundle for four, which includes quiche, fruit salad and baked goods.
Visit lamadeleine.com for more information.
Mother's Day sangria: Open 24 hours seven days a week at Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, 1717 River Road
Hollywood Casino will serve sangria throughout Mother's Day for $3.50 at the bar located on the main level deck.
Brunch and a Bloody Mary bar: Make reservations for Sunday at Juban's, 3739 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Juban's will have a limited brunch menu, live jazz band and Bloody Mary bar for Mother's Day brunch. The build-your-own Bloody Mary bar is $19.83.
Call (225) 346-8422 or visit www.jubans.com to make a reservation.
Wine and spirits
Bourbon tasting: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Total Wine & More, 7074 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
From small-batch samples to learning the craft, this tasting will provide a hands-on look to "America's most famous native spirit."
Tickets are $20 per person at totalwine.com.
Brews news
Street food pop up: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge
Pranom, a Thai street food pop-up that travels around the country, will be in Baton Rouge for one night only.
Call (225) 610-9523 for more information.
Farmer's market beer release: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge
Four beers will be released for this farmers market dedicated to Mother's Day: The Trinity (a triple-hopped DIPA) and three Fruit Stand Sours — strawberry-lemon, blueberry-raspberry and apricot peach. The market will open on the lawn at 1 p.m. with an array of local vendors offering art, jewelry, plants, spices and homemade kitchen necessities.
Call (225) 377-7022 for more information.
Markets and more
Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. noon Thursday at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Main Street Market, 501 Main St.
Tuesday evening Red Stick Farmers Market: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Eat for a cause
The Extra Mile event: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette
Enjoy a complimentary buffet and mimosa bar and learn more about The Extra Mile, a private nonprofit that serves the office of mental health community.
Call (337) 237-2090 for more information.
Symphony fundraising dinner: Make reservations for Friday at Stroubes Seafood and Steaks, 107 3rd St., Baton Rouge
The Symphony League is hosting a fundraiser dinner before the concert. Enjoy a three-course dinner with dishes like Louisiana redfish, steak Diane and bread pudding. A portion of all sales will be donated to support Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.
Dinner is $55 per person. Call Stroubes at (225) 448-2830 to make a reservation and mention BRSO.
Eat for fun
Taco of the month at Gov't Taco: Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Located at 5621 Government St., Baton Rouge
The Cameron 2.0 includes buffalo chicken, mac and cheese, bacon, ranch and green onions for $5.50. The restaurant also has a drink of the season, the Bubbly Peach, with champagne, peach puree and peach liqueur.
Pizza happy hour: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Fat Boy's Pizza, 3624 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge
During "May Mayhem," Fat Boy's Pizza is offering $5 slices of cheese and pepperoni pizza at all locations.
Mark your calendar
Whiskey and cigar dinner: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy a Penelope Whiskey and Katie 1901 Cigar six-course dinner at Beausoleil. Some of the dishes include cigar-smoked scallops, rabbit and pork belly dumplings and furikake-crusted tuna.
Tickets are $100 per person at sevenrooms.com.