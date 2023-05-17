bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes, especially with respect to food and drink
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
Wine and spirits
Wine tasting on the patio: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Sample wine varietals by Uncorked Wine with a charcuterie board to pair. Tickets are $25 per person at sevenrooms.com.
Passport to Asia pairing dinner: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
A chef-inspired, four-course prix fixe menu paired with drinks and cocktails crafted with Asian ingredients and flavors. The menu includes dishes like Korean-style steak and miso-glazed sea bass and butter mochi cake.
Tickets are $85 per person at opentable.com.
Brews news
Taproom tour: 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 1 p.m. Saturdays at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge
To celebrate Craft Beer Week, take a tour of Rally Cap's production brewery with a guided flight of four 5-ounce beers after. Tickets are $20 per person at rallycapbrewing.com and must be purchased 24 hours in advance.
Call (225) 610-9523 for more information.
Markets and more
Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. noon, Thursday at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday at Main Street Market, 501 Main St.
Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, May 21 at Riverfront Plaza & City Dock, 301 S. River Road, Baton Rouge
The sixth annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will feature live music, comedians, poets, a cooking competition and more.
Call (225) 802-9681 or visit hitcitydigital.wixsite.com/brsoulfoodfest for more information.
Tuesday evening Red Stick Farmers Market: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
Zydeco beer garden brunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Bayou Teche Brewing, 1106 Bushville Highway, Arnaudville
Enjoy John Wilson and the Zydeco House Rockets with mimosas and "tiki" marys for $6 all day.
Call (337) 754-5122 for more information.
Meal prep class and wine tasting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Porch and Parish, 4342 High St., Zachary
Join Porch & Parish and Tomato Jane for a meal prep lesson with chef Chloe McCleary, of Tomato Jane. The menu includes New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, French bread and a side salad. A wine tasting and raffle will also be available.
Tickets are $75 per person. Purchase tickets via Venmo or PayPal to @porchandparish. Call (225) 324-9515 for more information.
Eat for fun
Martini night at 13 Social: Bar hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Located at 350 Third St., Baton Rouge
Enjoy $7 espresso martinis every Friday at 13 Social.
Special collections lecture series: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge
Learn about the famed dishes and history of some of the oldest restaurants in New Orleans with Alexandra Kenos, author of "Classic Restaurants of New Orleans." The book also features recipes from some of the restaurants so you can replicate New Orleans cuisine at home.
Call (225) 231-3750 for more information.
Fire and ice drag brunch: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
Chef Danny Wilson will serve a custom brunch menu for the drag queen brunch. No entry fees or reservations are needed. Alcohol and custom brunch food will be available for purchase throughout the event.
Call (225) 256-6958 for more information.
Taste of Mid City: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at The Executive Center BR, 250 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge
The newest food festival will feature some of Mid City's best restaurants and chefs. Guests will enjoy food samplings, live music, activities for the kids and more. Some of the vendors include Calandro's Supermarket, Canatella Grocery, Mid City Beer Garden, Mestizo's, Reginelli's and King Tremaine Premium Candies. Proceeds will benefit Youth City Lab.
Tickets range from $8 to $40 at eventbrite.com.
Mark your calendar
Picnic in the park: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive, Baton Rouge
The fourth annual Picnic in the Park will feature local vendors, live music, food, drinks and games. The event is free, vegan-friendly and family-friendly.
Call (225) 975-0872 for more information.