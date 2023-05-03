bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes, especially with respect to food and drink
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!
Wine and spirits
Art of Wine: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Blend, 304 Laurel St., Baton Rouge
A wine and art happy hour. Enjoy half price wine and art by emerging artists in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Curated by ellemnop.art.
New cocktail at BLDG 5: restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Located at 2805 Kalurah St., Baton Rouge
The Hawaiian Cali Coast Margarita is now listed on the cocktail menu at BLDG 5, which includes Blanco tequila, pineapple juice and coconut. The restaurant also has the mixture available to purchase to-go in their market — just add tequila at home.
Markets and more
Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Main Street Market, 501 Main St.
Tuesday evening Red Stick Farmers Market: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Night Market BTR: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Electric Depot, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge
Celebrate Asian American Heritage Month while supporting local Asian-owned businesses at Night Market BTR. Over 20 vendors will be in attendance with a diverse range of food, drink and crafts.
Hot Art Cool Nights: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Electric Depot, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge and along Government Street
Local Pop-Up will host the annual market with 50+ local businesses in Electric Depot. Multiple businesses along Government Street will participate as well with a variety of music, art, food and more. The event is free to attend and will take place rain or shine.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
Cinco de Mayo food truck Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Food Trucks at Oak Grove, 17198 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville
Enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities and live music by The Louisiana Yard Dogs.
Brunch 'N Bras Party: noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, 8043 W. Main St., Houma
Friends 'N Mimosas will host Molly Hopkins from "90-Day Fiancé" and Live Rae Lingerie for the upcoming brunch fundraiser to benefit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Livi Rae will offer personalized bra fittings.
Tickets are $20 for brunch only at eventbrite.com and $50 for a bra fitting with Livi Rae plus brunch at eventbrite.com.
Eat for a cause
St. Thomas More Parish Festival: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday May 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge
The 42nd annual festival will include fellowship, food, drinks, games, carnival rides and live music. Burgers, sandwiches, jambalaya, fried fish, crawfish etouffee, hibachi dishes, tacos, muffulettas and more will be served. All proceeds will benefit the St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church and school.
Visit stmfestival.com for more information.
Eat for fun
New spring dishes at Eliza Restaurant & Bar: Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Located at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge.
Some of the new dishes at Eliza include fried oysters and asparagus with corn fried oysters, lemon aioli, French dressing and Chisesi ham; lamb meatballs with Creole tomato sauce, zucchini tzatziki and mint; grilled gulf shrimp pasta with Calabrian chili, bordelaise butter, parmesan and squid ink past and a fried fish sandwich with Creole tomato, arugula and sauce gribiche, on a brioche bun. They've also added new cocktails and cocktails.
Make a reservation at elizabatonrouge.com.
Crawfish boil and Buggin' on the Bluff: noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6 on the lawn of the Mayberry Dining Hall at Southern University, 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge
The Southern University Alumni Federation Home Chapter will host their 9th annual crawfish boil and music festival. Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin will perform along with the Human Jukebox band.
Tickets are $35 for crawfish or fried fish at suhomechapter.org.
Mark your calendar
Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival : 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, May 21 at Riverfront Plaza & City Dock, 301 South River Road, Baton Rouge
The 6th annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will feature live music, comedians, poets, a cooking competition and more.
Call 225-802-9681 or visit hitcitydigital.wixsite.com/brsoulfoodfest for more information.
Taste of Mid City: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at The Executive Center BR, 250 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge
The newest food festival will feature some of Mid City's best restaurants and chefs. Guests will enjoy food samplings, live music, activities for the kids and more. Some of the vendors include Calandro's Supermarket, Canatella Grocery, Mid City Beer Garden, Mestizo's, Reginelli's and King Tremaine Premium Candies. Proceeds will benefit Youth City Lab.
Tickets range from $8 to $40 at eventbrite.com.