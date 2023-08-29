Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
Remembering Holly Clegg
Baton Rouge foodies and restaurateurs gathered to honor and celebrate the memory of Holly Clegg on Aug. 24, at the annual Whisk Away Gastric Cancer Event benefiting the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund with MD Anderson. Clegg, a registered dietitian and culinary expert, wrote 17 cookbooks, selling more than 1.5 million copies. Clegg was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018 and passed away Nov. 1, 2019. She asked her family and friends to start a fund for research on gastric cancer.
The fund has since raised $1 million that goes directly to MD Anderson for research on gastric cancer. Clegg's friend Karen Stephens chairs the event in Clegg's honor.
"She was larger than life," Stephens said of Clegg.
Clegg's daughter, Courtney Goldberg, attended the event, held at the Renaissance Hotel.
"It's emotional because I wish she was here," Goldberg said. "In hospice, she wanted her legacy to be this fund. There's so much hope and joy in the night. It's a bag of mixed emotions."
Clegg's physician, Dr. Mariela Blum-Murphy at MD Anderson, traveled to Baton Rouge for the event.
"The support of her family and friends is helping us to treat gastric cancer," Blum-Murphy said. "Her courage was very inspirational in how she approached her diagnosis and prognosis."
Blum-Murphy said Clegg's gastric cancer was ironic since "she did everything right" when it came to her diet.
Jim Urdiales, from Mestizo, was on hand serving blue corn jackfruit soft tacos — to honor Clegg with a dish he believes she would have appreciated.
"She was always looking where food was going," Urdiales said. "She would love this dish we're serving tonight. She was always looking for how food could evolve. ...It's a dish that shows you can have a meat substitute with a lot of flavor. She would have appreciated this."
Chef Sonny Creel, from Drusilla Seafood, said many chefs use opportunities like the Whisk Away event to experiment with new dishes. Creel's creation for the event was fire-roasted caponata orzo with braised duck tenderloin.
Other participating restaurants included Gino's, Houmas House, Roug Creole, Supper Club, Bin 77, Bergeron's City Market, Juban's, Phil's Oyster Bar, Mansurs on the Boulevard, Unique Cuisine Catering, John Folse and The Station Bar and Grill.
In the know
Bonjour, which serves over-the-top crepes, waffles and more, will open a new location at 240 Range Blvd., in Denham Springs.
Dinner and jazz: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at The Smokey Pit, 1916 Dallas Drive
Barbecue and jazz music come together at The Smokey Pit. Choose an entree, sauce and one side. Tickets start at $15, available for purchase at order.thesmokeypit.com.
Tailgate Kick-Off Party: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Iverstine Butcher, 7731 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Iverstine's will host a tailgate kickoff at the new location where attendees can spin a wheel to win prizes like gift cards, drinks and merchandise.
The restaurant menu during the tailgate kickoff will be gameday themed with favorites like Iverstine’s house-made grass-fed beef and pastured pork hot dogs with chili and cheese, smoked sausage po-boys, pulled pork sliders with slaw, and their popular Butcher’s steak burger.
New food (and drink) on the block
Tap 65, 515 Mouton St., Baton Rouge, has new menu items, including tater tot chaat with lamb keema dressed in yogurt, chutneys, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo and Gobi Manchurian made with stir-fried cauliflower in a sweet and spicy sauce.
Maxwell's Market's Perkins Road location, at 6241 Perkins Road, currently has Ghost in the Machine by Parish Brewing Co. on tap.
Zeeland Street, 2031 Perkins Road, introduced a new brunch menu. Some of the dishes include jerked wild salmon Benedict with Rockefeller creamed spinach, apple smoked bacon, crispy artichoke and a potato latke pancake and southern biscuits n' gravy with smoked pork sausage, fried egg and buttermilk biscuits topped with andouille and boudin gravy.
OTP (out the perimeter)
Taco Tuesday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Sarita's Grill & Cantina, 151 Bass Pro Blvd., Suite A, Denham Springs
Enjoy half-priced imported beer bottles, large margaritas for the price of a small, $1.95 side tacos and more every Tuesday.
Zachary farmers and artisans market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at HugYourPeople Community Park, 4412 Lee St., Zachary
Baked goods, sweets, food truck fare, crafts, candles, home decor and more will be available for purchase at the market. Picnic in the park and wear your favorite football team's colors.
Mark your calendar
Kickoff to Fall Craft Beer Fête: 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Restaurant 1796, 7747 S. U.S. 61, St. Francisville
Kickoff football season with four beer and food pairings from chef Daniel Dreher at Restaurant 1796. Enjoy craft beers from Pelican Craft Brands and shop local vendors with LSU apparel, tailgate gear and more. Dress in your favorite game-day attire.
Tickets are $45 per person, available for purchase at resy.com.
A Mini Renaissance Fair: noon Saturday, Oct. 7, at Tin Roof Brewery, 1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge
Make your way to the Tin Roof taproom for a day of giant turkey legs, beer, market vendors, interactive experiences, entertainment and more. Entry is free.
Follow Tin Roof's Facebook page for more information.
Features editor Jan Risher contributed to this report.