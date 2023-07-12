Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
New (food) on the block
Eloise Market and Cakery, 320 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has introduced a new crème brûlée cookie for July. The vanilla sugar cookie is topped with housemade pastry cream, sprinkled in sugar and toasted. Other July cookies include triple fudge brownie, key lime pie, strawberry lemonade, cake batter confetti and triple chocolate chip.
Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., Baton Rouge, has brought back the boudin burger, which features smashed beef, Best Stop boudin, Zapp's Cajun Crawtator chips and green chili pepper jack queso.
Wine and spirits
Olive or Twist, 7248 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, offers "Double Down Mondays." Customers can receive double pours of their favorite drinks for the price of a single and buy one, get one happy hour drinks.
Wine pairing dinner: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at The Gregory, 150 Third St., Baton Rouge
Enjoy a six-course pairing dinner collaboration featuring Stoller Wine Group and executive chef Patrick Trahan. Stoller Wine Group is a family of wine brands from Oregon's Willamette Valley founded in 1993.
Chef Trahan's pairings will feature Chemistry Pinot Noir Rose' Bubbles, Stoller Family Estate 2021 Dundee Hills Chardonnay, Stoller Family Estate 2021 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir, Chehalem Ridgecrest Vineyards Old Vines Pinot Noir and History 2019 Columbia Valley Red Wine Blend.
Tickets are $150 per person, available for purchase at bontempstix.com. Call (225) 408-1800 for more information.
Orin Swift wine dinner: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at The Little Village, 14241 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy a five-course meal paired with Orin Swift wines from Chef Dondi McNulty. The menu includes dishes like shrimp scampi and Louisiana blue crab bruschetta and duck fat seared veal tenderloin.
Tickets are $175 per person, available for purchase by visiting or calling the restaurant at (225) 751-4115. Arrival begins at 6:30 p.m., while dinner starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Patio wine tasting: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy samplings of wine varietals, paired with charcuterie and dessert boards.
Tickets are $40 per person, available for purchase at www.beausoleilcoastal.com. Call (225) 926-1172 for more information.
Eat for a cause
17th annual celebrity waiter event: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center will host their 17th annual Celebrity Waiter Event to support the center.
Visit batonrougecac.org for more info on how to purchase tickets, sponsorships and more.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
Chef Owen Hohl of Hot Tails in Prairieville is the 2023 King of Louisiana Seafood. He beat 11 other chefs to win the 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, presented by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. The event happened in Lake Charles at the Golden Nugget Grant Event Center with Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night and Visit Lake Charles. To win the crown, Hohl prepared a plantain-scaled grouper.
Dutchtown Sound fundraiser night: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Raising Cane's, 17696 Airline Highway, Prairieville.
Support Dutchtown Sound, the band program at Dutchtown High School, at Cane's. For all customers who mention Dutchtown Sound, Cane's will donate 15% of sales to the program.
Lobster food truck: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Food Trucks at Oak Grove, 17198 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville
Cousins Maine Lobster, a Maine-based food truck that travels the country, will park at Food Trucks at Oak Grove with lobster rolls and more. Learn more at www.cousinsmainelobster.com.
Learn something new
Pickling party: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at Local Supply, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge
Join Grinning Jupiter Jammery (led by Baton Rouge-based canning expert Ashley Andermann) for a Pickling 101 Workshop. Participants will learn the pickling process of cucumbers, green beans and other vegetables.
All supplies are provided. There are 10 spots available. Tickets are $35, available for purchase at localsupplybr.com.
Life Changing Chicken: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Join Lili Courtney for a hands-on cooking class about how to make delicious chicken dishes. Participants will learn how to cook a variety of dishes like creamy chicken with mushrooms and leaks, chicken street tacos with mango salsa and one-pan crispy spaghetti with chicken.
The class will end with a full meal, and all students will receive a store discount. Tickets are $95 per person, available for purchase at redstickspice.com.
Mark your calendar
Food truck round-up and more: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at PARDS North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs
Marché in the Park is hosting seven food trucks, 70+ vendors, hot air balloon tethers, balloon art and more.
Far Niente Wine Dinner: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Far Niente was founded in Oakville, California, in 1885 and restored in 1979, now recognized as a benchmark producer of Napa Valley chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. Enjoy a five-course dinner with Far Niente wine pairings at Martin's.
Tickets are $150 per person, available for purchase at eventbrite.com. Call (225) 610-1190 for more information. See the menu on the website.