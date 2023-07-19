Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
New (food) on the block
Big Cheezy, a food truck that serves mac and cheese melts and more will have a location inside Tiger Stadium this season. The business will be positioned between gate seven (the student section entrance) and section 106. They will offer mac 'n' cheezy, chicken bacon ranch and buffalo chicken sandwiches, all served with seasoned fries.
Tsunami, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge, created the Hato, a cocktail made with gin, grapefruit and Aperol with cucumber and rosemary flavor notes.
Soji: Modern Asian, 5050 Government St., Baton Rouge, rolled out a summer menu.
- The Hoke Poke Salad is made with fresh gulf tuna, sweet soy ginger glaze, cucumber kimchi and crunchy kani
- The Shrimp Summer Roll includes bang bang Gulf shrimp, vermicelli noodles, green papaya slaw and nuoc cham dipping sauce
- The Crispy Skin Salmon features coconut curry, basmati rice and green papaya slaw
Chow Yum Phat, 2363 Hollydale Ave., Baton Rouge, introduced a new special. The Tiki Tuna Stack includes ponzu-marinated gulf tuna topped with charred scallion green chile aioli and crispy moong dal namkeen with a side of rice.
Zee Zee's Bar, 2943 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, has new summer cocktails. The Katherine features tequila, watermelon and lime juice, agave and mint. The Ariana VPR includes vodka, Cointreau, lime and grapefruit juice and fresh raspberries.
Rocca Pizzeria, 3897 Government St., Baton Rouge, released a new special for its summer menu: stuffed shells. The dish includes ricotta-filled conchiglioni pasta, Trebianno cream sauce, Grana Padana, mozzarella, basil and baby peas.
Wine and spirits
Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, hosts "Taco 2sday" every week, which includes $2 tacos and two-for-one house margaritas.
Jubans Restaurant and Bar, 7246 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, introduced "Half-y Hour" from 4 to 6 p.m. every weekday until July 31. The deal includes half off all beer, cocktails and wine by the glass.
Eat for fun
Camp Merch: July 17 to Aug. 12 at Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
"Camp Merch" is back at Overpass Merchant with several camp-inspired dishes and various specials, such as sloppy Joes and chili cheese tots done "Merch Style" and mud pie. The restaurant will also host "Camp Hours" from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday with specials on food and drinks.
Tequila tasting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Alexander's Harvest Market, 12513 La. 73, Geismar
Taste 15 tequilas and gain knowledge from industry experts at Tequila and Tacos. Gourmet taco dinner meals will be available for purchase.
Chapeaux party: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The Cottage Café and Tea Room, 10443 Joor Road, Baton Rouge
Join two Chapeaux designers to learn the process of designing and creating a festive fascinator. Afternoon high tea awaits in The Cottage tea room after.
Tickets are $75 and available for purchase at www.chapeauxparty.com. Call the cafe at (225) 478-2766 for more information.
Pop up at Pelican to Mars: Noon Saturday, July 22, at Pelican to Mars, 2678 Government St., Baton Rouge
Envie Smokehouse, a barbecue pop-up, caterer and competitor specializing in Texas-style smoked brisket, ribs, boudin and more, will be at the dog-friendly bar.
Learn something new
Christmas in July: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Holiday cheer will be in the kitchen at YCA of Baton Rouge. Participants will cook tasty treats and festive favorites during this culinary workshop for ages 6 and up.
Registration is required; sign up at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
Mark your calendar
Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro, 6171 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, will celebrate National Cheesecake Day on July 30 with a "buy one cheesecake, get one free" special July 30-Aug. 1 in the recently renovated space.
Food Truck roundup at the Rowe: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Perkins Rowe, 10001 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge
Various food trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott in Perkins Rowe, including Vel's Mobile Cafe, Caribbean Express, Boo's Best BBQ and more. Melissa Sings will be in Town Square with live music. In the event of rain, live music will be in The Great Hall.
The event is free and open to the public.