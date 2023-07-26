Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
In the know
Lafayette-based sensation Caroline's Cookies has announced it's opening a location in Baton Rouge. Details to follow.
D.P. Dough, which offers 31 signature calzones and a build-your-own zone option, has opened at 3272 Highland Road, near LSU. Its hours are 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. — clearly, it has a target market and is in the right place for it.
Drago's has a new limited-time summer menu available through Labor Day. It features lighter dishes including Crabmeat Crostini, Poke Tacos, Fresh Catch of the Day Piccata and more. The new limited menu is available at Drago’s at 4580 Constitution Ave. in Baton Rouge. Hours are Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jed's Local Louisiana Po'boys, 672 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge will be closing for six to eight weeks to work on renovations and expand its menu offerings and service style. The last date of service will be Monday, July 31.
For the second year, Solera, 4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, was awarded with the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for an outstanding wine list. The restaurant has more than 20 wine options by the glass and more than 100 selections by the bottle.
Champagne Bingo is back at Uncle Earl's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at 3753 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. A $25 ticket includes one drink and an hors d'oeuvre. Reserve a seat at uncleearls.com.
Carrabba's Italian Grill, 7275 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge, is partnering with Lasagna Love — a global nonprofit that connects neighbors through homemade meal delivery — for National Lasagna Day Saturday, July 29. Carrabba's will donate 10% of all entrée sales to the nonprofit. Visit lasagnalove.org/carrabbas for more information.
Wine and spirits
The Gregory, 150 Third St., Baton Rouge introduced a new happy hour from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily with bar snacks and drink specials starting at $5.
Tastings at Mulberry: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 and noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 28 at Mulberry Market, 8201 Village Plaza Court, Baton Rouge
Mulberry Market will host Noel Family Distillery on July 27 and Pelican Craft Brands on July 28 for customers to taste their spirits.
Markets and more
Local Pop-Up Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 29 at Electric Depot, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge
Join local makers and food vendors on the last Saturday of every month for the Local Pop-Up Markets at Electric Depot.
OTP (out the perimeter)
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, 900 Jefferson St., Lafayette, introduced the strawberry basil daiquiri.
End of Summer Luau: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Le Chien Brewing Company, 101 S. Hummel St., Denham Springs
Soon enough, summer vacation will be over and school will start. Go out with a bang at the Le Chien Luau. There will be a bounce house and slide, picture booth, treats and live music at 6 p.m.
Visit www.lechien.beer for more information or call (781) 532-4436.
Couples charcuterie board class: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30 at Gilla Brewing Company, 13025 La. 44, Gonzales
Build a charcuterie board with The Golden Bee, a cheese board company in Gonzales. Each couple will assemble a board with artisan cheeses, charcuterie, fruit, crackers and accompaniments. Snacks will also be provided.
Tickets are $65 and includes two seats and two pour tickets at the brewery, available for purchase at gillabrewingco.square.site.
Back to school bash: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at City of Walker City Hall, 13600 Aydell Lane, Walker
The first back-to-school bash and food truck roundup will include a farmers market, kids talent show, games and giveaways.
Call City of Walker Parks and Recreation & Community Outreach at (225) 665-3755 for more information.
Brews news
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge, introduced a "Mezcal Barrel-Aged Paloma Gose" on tap for a limited time — available by the glass and in crowlers from the taproom starting today. The drink includes grapefruit and lime flavors with smokiness from the Mezcal barrels.
Comedy at the Cap: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge
Rally Cap Brewing Company and Lafayette Comedy presents Comedy at the Cap: A Standup Comedy Show. The show will feature comedians from Baton Rouge, New Orleans and more.
Tickets are $15, available for purchase at www.lafayettecomedy.com, or $20 at the door. Participants must be 21 years or older.
Mark your calendar
Chef's Table Beer Dinner: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy eight courses of chef's specials with beer pairings. The menu will feature dishes like pork belly ramen, milk porter barbecue ribs, drunken duck and more.
Tickets are $100 per person, available for purchase at sevenrooms.com.