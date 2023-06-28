Wine and spirits
Happy hour at Mother's Lounge: Located at 143 3rd St., Baton Rouge
Mother's has introduced its happy hour specials from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday. The specials include $7 classic cocktails: the aperol spritz, French 75, Moscow mule, margarita, mojito, old fashioned and a seasonal smash.
Girls Night Out: every Friday at 13 Social, 350 3rd St., Baton Rouge
The downtown bar hosts a $7 martini special every Friday, which includes key lime pie, chocolate, lemon drop and cosmopolitan martinis.
Build a Board Class: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7, at The Crown Bistro, 16016 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
A chef at The Crown Bistro will teach participants how to create a balanced charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses, charcuterie meats and accompaniments. All supplies are included, including the board itself. Participants can snack on the board they create and then take it home. Event includes complimentary wine and sangria. Participants will also receive a jar of fig jam.
Tickets are $85 per person at the-crown-bistro.square.site/. Call (225) 308-4773 for more information.
Brews news
Thursday specials at Tin Roof: Located at 1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge. Thursday hours are 3 to 9 p.m.
Summer Thursdays at Tin Roof will include various specials:
- Burgers and Beer: Order a double smash cheeseburger and a 10-ounce beer for $10 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Theme Thursdays: The brewery will host a different theme night every Thursday during the summer. Themes are announced on Tin Roof's Facebook page. Guests who dress the part receive their first pour for free.
- Ladies Night: From 7 to 9 p.m. ladies will receive 50% off of their bar tabs. Each lady must have her own tab/order her own drinks.
Hot dog eating contest: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Gilla Brewing Company, 13025 Highway 44, Gonzales
The brewery is celebrating the 4th of July with a hot dog eating contest, which begins at 12:30 p.m. Participants have 15 minutes to compete, and the winner will receive a Gilla care package (and bragging rights). Gilla is also releasing two sours for the holiday: the Bomb Pop and Apple Pie.
There is a $10 entry fee for the contest. Tickets are available at the Gilla Brewing Company Facebook page.
New (food) on the block
Summer specials at Rocca Pizzeria: Located at 3897 Government St., Baton Rouge
Rocca has introduced several menu items for the summer
- Burrata and heirloom tomatoes antipasti: made with trebianno grapes reduction, pignoli, basil, lemon zest and virgin olive oil
- Seasonal arancini: made with crimini fonduta, black truffle, roman artichokes and mushrooms from Mushroom Maggie's Farm in St. Francisville
- Soppressata e Bruxelles: pizza made with soppressata, shaved Brussels sprouts, piquillo peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, lemon zest and Calabrian hot honey
- Ginger Rita: A margarita made with tequila, orange liqueur, lime, ginger foam and bitters
Spoke & Hub, located at 5412 Government St. in Baton Rouge, started serving its new menu last week. The menu includes treats like Croff Madam sandwich, made with a cruffle, which is a mix between a croissant and a waffle, country seared ham, cheese, sunny side up eggs and Mornay sauce. They've also added the weekly rice and gravy specials available all day, every day.
Watermelon dishes at Eliza Restaurant & Bar: Located at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
While Louisiana watermelon season is at its peak, Eliza has crafted two new menu items to enjoy the fruit.
- Gulf shrimp and watermelon salad: Made with arugula, fennel, chèvre, pistachios and a honey-lemon vinaigrette
- Watermelon Gimlet: cocktail made with Tanqueray gin, fresh basil, simple syrup and lime
Spring specials at Zee Zee's: Located at 2943 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
The bar has introduced three new drink specials:
- Cucumber jalapeno margarita: Made with 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave nectar, fresh jalapenos and a Tajin rim
- Ranch water: Made with Deleon Blanco, Topo Chico and lime juice
- Boilermaker: Made with Shiner Bock beer and a shot of Bulleit Bourbon.
Pedro's Tacos and Tequilas reopens: Located at 7655 Andrea Drive, Baton Rouge
The Mexican restaurant has reopened with various authentic dishes like tostadas de ceviche, chile relleno and huevos al gusto. Some of the featured margaritas are pineapple jalapeno, mangoneada, pomegranate and cucumber. View the rest of the menu at www.pedrostacosbar.com/menu.
Eat for fun
Monday specials at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine: Located at 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy half price featured sushi and a $40 steak special with two options: a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye or 8-ounce tenderloin, served with manchego potato souflle, local vegetables and a choice of bordelaise, hollandaise or chimichurri.
Did you know?
As the weather is heating up, crops are drying up. That means, BREADA's weekly market extravaganza is scaling back to its regular routine of markets only on Thursdays at Pennington and Saturdays downtown on Main Street.
Louisiana Culinary Institute topped the National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality Education's list of culinary colleges. Over 130 schools were ranked.
Aside from the top-ranked school, LCI also hosts kid's birthday parties and cooking classes like "Pastry Basics" (July 8) and "Indian Favorites" (July 22).
Visit www.lci.edu for more information or to sign up for a class.
Mark your calendar
Chardonnay Around the World: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Sample light appetizers and over two dozen white and sparkling wines from Chile, France, California, Oregon and more.
Early bird tickets are $20 until July 1, while regular tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com. Ticket sales end July 27. Call (225) 610-1190 for more information.