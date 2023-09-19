Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
New (food) on the block
Zee Zee's, 2943 Perkins Road, introduced two new menu items — pork stew and a shrimp remoulade salad.
New dessert alert: The Brownie a la Merch is on the menu at Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road. The salted chocolate fudge brownie includes a scoop of Gail's Fine Ice Cream's pistachio ice cream, candied pistachios and a chocolate fudge drizzle.
Modesto, 3930 Burbank Drive, released a smash burger to the lunch menu, served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
In partnership with NASCAR Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo, Andy's Frozen Custard has launched the Cannoli Thunder Concrete. The concrete includes vanilla frozen custard blended with buttery Italian cannoli shell, sweet cream filling, frozen chocolate chips and topped with a dusting of pistachio flavor — available through Sept. 30.
Andy's has multiple locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
This is a cocktail with some bite. The Tiger Bait custom cocktail is now at Burgersmith — made with fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup and Sugarfield Purple Vodka. Burgersmith has multiple locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
In the know
Tap 65, 515 Mouton St., Baton Rouge, hosts Ladies Night every Thursday with $6 martinis and 30% off all wine bottles. Martinis include the classic vodka or gin, lemon drop, cosmopolitan, "Espress Me" and "The Dirty and Spicy."
Yoga and brunch: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at The Crown Bistro, 16016 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Start the morning with a 45-minute yoga session from Michelle Orillion then enjoy a brunch spread from The Crown Bistro. The menu includes mimosas, avocado toast, shrimp and grits and more.
Tickets are $65 per person, available for purchase at eventbrite.com.
Gospel jazz brunch: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd., Baton Rouge
Enjoy soulful gospel jazz music, food and fellowship, featuring trumpeter John Gray and Ensemble and pianist and vocalist Nina Gray. Admission is $45 per person.
For more information, email drmossscholar@gmail.com.
SoulShine Drag Brunch: Noon to 2 p.m. at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St.
Chef Danny Wilson will craft themed brunch food for drag brunch, featuring Kween Kozmik Sedusah Mann and Penny Lou. No reservations are needed and there are no entry/table fees. Tables and seats are first come, first served. Doors open at 11 a.m. The show is from noon to 2 p.m.
Farm Fête: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd., Baton Rouge
Chefs from 10 local restaurants will work with farm fresh seasonal ingredients for Farm Fete. Sample food from Don Bergeron of Bergeron's City Market, Madelyn Schmidt from Eloise Market and Cakery and more, plus curated cocktails, wine and beer.
Tickets start at $100, available for purchase at breada.ticket.qtego.us.
Multi-course meal: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Cheesecake Bistro, 6171 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
See the newly renovated restaurant and enjoy culinary creations paired with Jackson Family Wines from California to Italy. The menu includes dishes like shrimp and crab over panko-crusted avocado, steak labouchere and more.
Tickets are $75, available for purchase at eventbrite.com.
Brew at the Zoo: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting the ninth annual Brew at the Zoo with an evening of food samples, beer tasting, live music and more. Guests must be 21 years of age or older. No children allowed. Pre-purchased tickets are required for entry.
General admission tickets are $60, available for purchase at www.brzoobrew.org. VIP tickets are $125.
Mark your calendar
White Light Night is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 in the Mid City art and cultural district. More details to follow.
Thanksgiving Buffet: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge
The menu includes seafood gumbo, salad, a carving station with turkey and ham, small bites, assorted pastries, a kids buffet and more. Tickets are $75 for adults, $45 for kids 6-12 years old and $30 for kids under 6 years old.
Call (225) 925-2244 to make reservations. Reservations required.