Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
New (food) on the block
Fresh Junkie, 4257 Perkins Road and 501 Main St., Baton Rouge, introduced the arugula Caesar salad, made with arugula, croutons, almonds, dried cranberries, Parmesan and a caesar and balsamic dressing.
There's a new pizza of the month at Lit Pizza. The twice-baked potato pizza features homemade creamy twice-baked potato mash spread over white sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Lit Pizza has multiple locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
The French onion dipper is back for burger night at Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
After two decades of just boneless wings on the menu, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux locations have introduced bone-in wings in three flavors: buffalo, sweet chili and lemon pepper dry rub. Walk-Ons has multiple locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
Caramel apple rolls are now on the menu at Gambino's Bakery, 8646 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
In the know
Hatch Chile Month is coming to Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., Baton Rouge with menu items like the John Denver 2.0 double smash burger and hatch chile margarita.
BRQ, 10423 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, has tailgating packages for game day. Choose from meats, sides, barbecue potato chips, pickles, boudin balls, smoked wings, chocolate chip cookies, frozen drinks and more. Packages start at $325.
Offset Smoker BBQ is under construction at 5335 Government St., Baton Rouge, set to open later this fall. The restaurant will carry various barbecue meats for quick meals or family gatherings. Stay tuned for grand opening details.
Big changes are happening at Mulberry Market, 8201 Village Plaza Court, Baton Rouge, including indoor seating and new hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More details to follow.
Yelp Baton Rouge volunteer event: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, 10600 S. Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge
Volunteers will explore the food bank warehouse and pack and sort cans. Lunch will be served after. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/2t533xaa.
Knights of Columbus fundraiser: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, 16166 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge
Support the St. Jean Vianney Knights of Columbus Council 9247 with a barbecue chicken dinner. Dinners are $10 each and include a half chicken, southern-style green beans, creamy potato salad and soft dinner roll.
OTP (out the perimeter)
A new special is at Sarita's Grill & Cantina, 151 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs: two clusters of Dungeness crabs with corn and potatoes for $19.95 starting at 5 p.m., available every Thursday in September.
Sabillon Lounge in Bonta del Forno Ristorante is officially open at 2660 Sac Au Lait Blvd., Denham Springs. The lounge offers craft cocktails such as smoked-infused bourbon, chilled bubble bursts and fire and ice drinks.
Wine and spirits
Total Wine, 7074 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, now carries Absolut Vodka's "Wild Berri" flavor with notes of blueberries, blackberries and strawberries — inspired by the wild berries of Ahus, Sweden.
Pinhook Bourbon Dinner: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at French Market Bistro, 16645 Highland Road, Baton Rouge
Enjoy the first bourbon chef-pairing dinner at French Market Bistro. Meet the founder and master distiller of Pinhook while enjoying an exclusive four-course dinner paired with handcrafted cocktails and Pinhook neat pours, including two surprise limited releases.
Tickets are $165 per person, which include two surprise limited releases. Call the restaurant at (225) 753-3500 or the bar manager at (254) 338-7214 to purchase. Reservations and prepayment required.
Mark your calendar
Daytrippin' Pop-ups: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 13 and 20 at Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
Join Jay Ducote and Danny Wilson for three menu takeovers inspired by celebrity chef heroes both real and fictional. Enjoy a taste of Chicago, Nashville and Miami with menu items like Italian beef sandwiches, hot chicken and Cuban sandwiches.