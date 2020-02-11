Batch 13 Biscuits, Bonuts & Bowls, Al Copeland Jr.’s concept utilizing the buttermilk biscuits made famous by his father and Popeye’s founder, Al Copeland Sr., opens at 6 a.m. Feb. 13 in the IBM Building at 555 Lafayette St.
“We are excited to be a part of the downtown area of Baton Rouge and offer the convenience of bike service delivery as well as grab and go selections,” Copeland said. “Through our food, our service and our commitment to the community, Batch 13 is here to support our neighbors and businesses.”
Batch 13’s menu offers breakfast, lunch and a premium coffee program.
“The offerings available were developed specifically for the Baton Rouge downtown area," Copeland said. "Whether you need breakfast and coffee on the go or sitting down for an afternoon lunch, we’ve got your batch. The bonut menu, showcasing the unique cross between a biscuit and a doughnut, consists of glazed, cinnamon, powdered sugar, as well as fancy filled and super fancy bonuts. Breakfast, lunch and salad bowls are available all-day along with biscuit and brioche sandwiches."
Craft coffee is provided by Rêve Coffee Roasters the neighboring Lafayette, is served hot, cold, frozen, iced and “a whole latte love.”
In addition to the extensive all-day menu, a catering menu is available for small gatherings, business lunches, or large corporate events.
Batch 13 is committed to supporting non-profit organizations in the Baton Rouge community with a program called “Batch it Forward.” Each month, a portion of proceeds from the 13th day of the month is donated to a designated organization.
The recipient of the opening day proceeds on Feb. 13 is Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which helps philanthropists pursue their causes for bettering the lives of the people of South Louisiana.
Batch 13 Biscuits, Bonuts & Bowls is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. In addition to the lively dining room and catering options, Batch 13 offers take-out and downtown bike delivery.
For more information, call (225) 424-6801 or visit eatbatch13.com.