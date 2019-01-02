For the Baton Rouge restaurant scene, 2018 was a notable year.

Buzz-worthy establishments like Soji, Rocca Pizzeria and the White Star Market food hall opened in the Mid City area. Restaurants like Cecelia Creole Bistro downtown and Marcello's (back at its original Southdowns location) opened to good reviews. Baton Rouge continued its love affair with poke (Poke Loa and Poke City). Two vegan restaurants were established (Vegan Friendly Foods and Sukha Cafe). And Southern Grind on Scotland Avenue and Light House on Lee Drive started pouring coffee.

Among those Baton Rouge lost were the Pelican House, The Melting Pot, Lava Cantina and Galatoire's Bistro (replaced by Provisions on Perkins). And the New Orleans classic Bud's Broiler expanded to Baton Rouge in the spring and closed shop in the fall.

It looks like 2019 will be another busy year. A handful of anticipated businesses, such as Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles, didn't quite hit the finish line before the end of 2018.

By our count, at least two new breweries could be opening. And large entertainment venues like Red Stick Social are going well beyond just being a spot to grab a bite to eat.

Below are 15 noteworthy establishments opening in Baton Rouge in 2019. For a map of these locations along with the restaurants that opened and closed in 2018, look for this article online at theadvocate.com. Have a restaurant that you're particularly excited about? Leave a comment on this story online or email us at red@theadvocate.com.

A word of caution: When it comes to opening a restaurant, anything can happen, so the projected opening dates below are subject to change.

Restaurant 1796

At The Myrtles Plantation, 7747 La. 61, St. Francisville. Projected opening: late January

The Myrtles Plantation's new Restaurant 1796 was expected in 2018, but it didn't quite make it in before the new year. The restaurant is in the final stages, said Myrtles owner Morgan Moss. The Myrtles' historic Carriage House Restaurant was destroyed by a fire in March 2017, and the space is being rebuilt and rebranded. Restaurant 1796 will center around a 10-foot, wood-fired hearth and will feature a seasonal menu using local products.

(225) 635-6277; myrtlesplantation.com

MoMo Tea

At Ichiban Square, 7673 Perkins Road. Projected opening: late January

A tea and dessert shop serving fruit teas, Taiwanese shaved ice and Hong Kong egg waffles, MoMo Tea also specializes in cheese tea — that's a cold, sweetened tea topped with a foamy layer of sweet and salty cream cheese. The cheese tea trend picked up in parts of Asia around 2010 and recently has gotten a foothold in the U.S.

Bumsteers

3109 Perkins Road. Projected opening: February

Baton Rouge restaurateurs Chad Hughes and Eric Carneige are working with chef Phil Beard for a new concept in the former Crispy Catch building in the Perkins Road overpass neighborhood. Bumsteers will focus on "unique burger creations," fries, salads, brisket, tacos and sandwiches and will feature a rooftop restaurant and bar space.

"We wanted to bring something to the Perkins Road overpass area that has a casual and fun vibe but still family friendly," Hughes said. "While taking a look at the roof of the old Kean's Cleaners, we realized it was a perfect opportunity for a rooftop space and we loved the idea."

facebook.com/bumsteers

Red Stick Social

At the Electric Depot, 1509 Government St. Projected opening: spring

The 103-year-old Government Street building that had been an Entergy power plant is being renovated into an entertainment complex called the Electric Depot. Along with housing, retail space and a coffee shop (more on that below), the Mid City project will be anchored by Red Stick Social. Following a trend of similar "socials" in major cities like Nashville, Tennessee, Red Stick Social will feature a full-service kitchen serving "elevated bar food" and multiple bars next to 10 bowling lanes, a venue for live music, private meeting spaces, a beer garden and a rooftop deck.

redsticksocial.com

Boru

At the Electric Depot, 1509 Government St. Projected opening: spring

Created by the owners of Ichiban, Boru is a planned ramen and poke spot inside the Electric Depot complex. Patrick Wong, one of the co-owners of Ichiban, recently spent time in Japan training with ramen chefs in preparation to build the new restaurant's menu.

City Roots

At the Electric Depot, 1509 Government St. Projected opening: spring

One more exciting piece of the Electric Depot: City Roots, a 1,500-square-foot coffeehouse, that will specialize in small batch roasting. The menu will offer "handcrafted coffee favorites," sparkling, iced and ice-cream-based drinks, nitro-coffees, draft lattes, teas, pastries and light food. Community Coffee Company owner Matt Saurage is behind the concept.

"City Roots exists for the love of coffee and the people who make it," Saurage said. "It's an immersion in the culture and craftsmanship that makes coffee special."

Rally Cap Brewing Company

11212 Pennywood Ave. Projected opening: spring

The sports-themed, hop-centric brewery hit a few delays in 2018, but construction is back on track, the business said in December. Rally Cap will feature a 15-barrel brew system, 2,000-square-foot taproom, outdoor patio and TVs. And no, we're not just excited about Rally Cap because it's around the corner from The Advocate's offices — although that's definitely a bonus.

rallycapbrewingblog.com

Piccadilly prototype

At Juban Crossing, 27853 Juban Road, Denham Springs. Projected opening: July

Piccadilly is planning a new prototype restaurant in the Baton Rouge market that will feature new dishes such as Nashville hot chicken, barbecued rib tips and healthy baked fish. Don't worry: It will also offer Piccadilly's favorite items. New menu items will be tested on a frequent basis. This new prototype will also be a bit smaller than the typical Piccadilly and will have a modernized serving line and dining room.

piccadilly.com

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government St. Projected opening: summer

The Mid City Beer Garden, at the corner of Government Street and Steele Boulevard, has made significant progress in the last few months. The beer garden has been in the works since 2015, and there's finally a structure with a roof in place. Co-owned by Brian Baiamonte and Dave Remmetter, who own Radio Bar, and Kelli Paxton, a manager at Radio Bar, the Mid City Beer Garden will feature, of course, beer, food and a lot of outdoor seating and open-air space.

Jinya Ramen Bar

10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160. Projected opening: summer

Ramen is going to have a good year in Baton Rouge. Jinya Ramen Bar opened its first U.S. location in Los Angeles in 2010 and now has 33 locations in North America. The business will open its first Louisiana location in the Perkins Rowe space formerly occupied by VooDoo BBQ. "It's all about the broth," said Ingrid Martinez, vice president of marketing for the brand. The broth is simmered for 10 hours, and there are more than 25 toppings people will be able to choose from to create their bowls.

jinya-ramenbar.com

Topgolf

10955 North Mall Drive. Projected opening: Any day now

There will be a lot going on at Topgolf. The massive facility contains a high-tech driving range — microchipped golf balls record distance and accuracy — an extensive bar and a restaurant. The Dallas-based company last February announced it was opening a location at the site of the old Tinseltown movie theater, and has hired about 350 positions, including an executive chef and a sous chef. An opening date has not yet been set, but we're expecting an announcement soon.

topgolf.com/us/baton-rouge

3Tails Wine and Cheese

516 Moore St., Suite 102. Projected opening: spring

3Tails Wine and Cheese might not fit easily with the rest of this list, but it's worth mentioning. The business is created by sommelier and Mouton operating partner Scott Higgins, and is being opened in partnership with the owners of White Star Market in Mid City's Square 46 development. The shop will feature a "highly curated selection of wines" and an extensive cheese and charcuterie program, and will focus on small, artisan producers. But what might be most attractive is that 3Tails wants to take the intimidation out of wine-buying.

"We want to educate our customers on how to buy wine properly," Higgins said when the shop was announced. "Gone are the days of wandering around aisles of wine racks, hoping to make sense of what the best value is and not getting any real dialogue with someone from the store trying to help you."

3tailsbr.com

FinBomb Sushi Burritos & Poke Bowls

At Arlington Marketplace, 640 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.

It's all in the name. FinBomb specializes in sushi burritos and poke bowls as well as ramen bowls with some extensive build your own options. The chain's one other location is in Reno, Nevada. An opening date has not yet been set.

finbombsushi.com

Atomic Burger

Intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road

The Baton Rouge location for Atomic Burger, the raved-about Metairie burger restaurant, was expected to be complete in 2018 but hit a few delays over the year. Still, construction is underway on the joint, so we're crossing our fingers that the grill and deep fryers will be on soon. An opening date has not yet been set.

Cypress Coast Brewing Co.

Mid City

Another brewery that's been in the works for a while, Cypress Coast Brewing Co. is hopeful about a 2019 opening, according to its Facebook page. Co-owner Caleb Schlamp has said in the past the brewery and taproom will have a large, rotating offering of beers using local ingredients. An opening date has not yet been set.

cypresscoastbrewing.com