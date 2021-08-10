Despite its unapologetic cannabis theme, Cheba Hut's only "stash" is sandwiches, cookies and Kool-Aid.

And while there's no marijuana in any of the menu offerings, owners Tommy and Meredith Wiggins say the great food will satisfy your munchies.

"It's just the theme, and it's the theme that gets the customers in," said Meredith Wiggins. "The food keeps them coming back."

That's what did it for Tommy Meredith, who first tasted Cheba Hut's fare in 2003 while visiting Fort Collins, Colorado.

After one bite of the restaurant's signature Kali Mist sub, he immediately started talking to his wife about franchising possibilities.

It took a while, but now the couple has opened their own Cheba Hut at 411 Ben Hur Road.

"I just fell in love with it," Tommy Wiggins said of the Kali Mist. "I'm not even a fan of vegetables, but when I bit into the Kali Mist, I couldn't believe how good it was."

Named after a strain of marijuana, Kali Mist is a spicy blend of roasted turkey breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, jalapeño, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and the shop's Shake & House dressing.

Then it was Meredith Wiggins' turn.

"The Kali Mist is actually the first Cheba Hut sandwich that I had," she said. "We had gone through the whole interviewing process (for a franchise), but it had been almost 18 years since Tommy had eaten there. So I asked how we were going to open this when I've never eaten the product?"

The couple flew to Fort Collins for a final interview but stopped at a Cheba Hut before meeting with the founders.

"We decided that if it had changed and wasn't good, we were going to get back on the plane," Meredith Wiggins said. "We knew we couldn't bring a food restaurant to Louisiana and it not be good. So, I ordered the Kali Mist, took a bite of it, and I knew we'd be fine."

So far, the Kali Mist is also proving to be the customer favorite.

Also on the favorites list is the White Widow, named for another strain of marijuana, which combines a grilled chicken breast with bacon, ranch dressing, mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and the shop's Shake & House dressing.

Other sandwiches on the menu with weed-inspired names include Jamaican Red, Thai Stick, Acapulco Gold and Panama Red.

The sandwiches are served on toasted bread — soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside — made from Cheba Hut's own recipe. The sauces are also made in-house.

"But there is no marijuana in the sandwiches or in any of the food," Meredith Wiggins said.

That's not to say cannabis didn't play a role when Scott Jennings opened the first restaurant in 1988 in Arizona. Then, before states began to legalize it, marijuana had a counterculture status. Jennings smoked pot and was a big fan of surfing and Spicoli, Sean Penn's stoned character in the 1982 film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

His first idea was to open an ice cream shop called "Nice Dreams" after the 1981 Cheech and Chong stoner comedy, but he quickly realized he knew more about sandwiches than he did ice cream.

So he opened Cheba Hut, its name inspired by the Tone Loc song "Cheeba Cheeba" (cheeba being a popular name for pot), and named the sandwiches after various strains of marijuana.

Jennings moved his headquarters to Colorado in 2014, where he had opened the city's first Cheba Hut in 2003.

With their own Cheba Hut now up and running, the Wiggins are already planning to open two more.

"That's down the road," Tommy Wiggins said. "I know another one could work in Baton Rouge, and Lafayette might work for a third location."

In addition to its meaty sandwiches, Cheba Hut offers vegan and gluten-free choices. Of course, there's chocolate chip cookies and Rice Krispies treats. There's a full bar, fountain drinks and Kool-Aid, poured in red, blue and watermelon.

The Wiggins are planning to add a few Baton Rouge-themed items to the menu.

An original mural of a counterculture tiger by local artist Marc Fresh on the wall also plays into the shop's Baton Rouge identity.

"Cheba Hut wants each little shop to be its own," Tommy Wiggins said. "We're not a cookie-cutter shop. You walk in, and you know you're in Baton Rouge."

Cheba Hut's opening marks the culmination of Tommy Wiggins' dream of opening his own restaurant after more than 20 years of working in the industry, including stints at Raising Cane's and Maxwell's Market. Meredith Wiggins is a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute and owned Island Girl Bake Shop.

The couple said they were impressed with Cheba Hut's commitment to high-quality products and its "Puff Puff Pass" program, through which restaurants donate to their communities.

"We're not here just to make a profit but to give back," Tommy Wiggins said. "That's something we're going to instill in our workers."