The new location of the Great American Cookie Company and Marble Slab Creamery combination store opened today, Oct. 7, in the City Square Shopping Center at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.
Locally owned and operated by Ken Bordelon and John Gremillion in partnership with the Pizitz Group of Birmingham, Alabama, the store offers a wide variety of cookies, ice cream, cookie cakes and ice cream cakes.
“We hope the Baton Rouge community is as excited as we are for this new store,” Bordelon said. “With ice cream, shakes, cookies and cakes, there are dessert options sure to please every member of the family.”
The store’s hours are 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit greatamericancookiesandmarbleslabcreamery.com/?fbclid=IwAR2pAGdqpuoiVbK99Q6h-zc26ncLsXoZyGUVSA1IMpjn20NTru7Tr_r_d5M.