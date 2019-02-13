ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Sugar Cookie Planks
Makes about 200 cookies. Recipe is provided by Katy Prescott, of Baton Rouge.
½ cup (1 stick) butter
½ cup Crisco shortening
2 eggs
2 cups sugar
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1. Cream butter, shortening, eggs and sugar.
2. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt, then add in the vanilla. Combine with the egg-sugar mixture.
3. Cover dough and leave in refrigerator overnight. Divide dough into five equal portions. Take out one portion and return the others to the refrigerator. Place the dough onto one end of a long strip of wax paper and fold the other end over the dough. Roll the dough out into about a 10-inch-by-10-inch square that’s about ¼- to ⅜-inch thick. (You want the cookies crisp.) Place the rolled-out dough (still in the wax paper) into the freezer. Follow the same procedure for the remaining dough.
4. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 F. Take one of the squares from the freezer and working fast so the dough doesn’t thaw, cut it in half so each plank will be 5 inches long. Then cut each dough half into little planks about ¼- to ½-inch wide. (You’ll have about 40 planks.) Place about an inch apart on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough, if using.
Testing note: I used unsalted butter. I left the dough in the refrigerator about 8 hours then rolled out the dough, which I froze overnight. If the dough thaws too much while you’re cutting the dough into strips, return to the freezer for a few minutes. The cookies spread during baking so don’t crowd them.