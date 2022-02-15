Temperatures are gradually getting warmer, so why not celebrate by spending time outside at Food Truck Round Up at the Rowe?
The event takes place, rain or shine, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Perkins Rowe, corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road. You'll probably still need a jacket, but be patient, it's still February.
Food trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott. There also will be live music by Derrick Lemon in Town Square. In the event of rain, Lemon will perform in The Great Hall.
Participating food trucks will be Ed’s Eatery 2 Geaux, Fry Dayze, Geaux Yo, Honey Dew Sips & Savory, Louisiana Lemonade, Ninja Snowballs, Queen Eats, Southern Style Bistreaux, That’s A Wrap and Tre’s Street Kitchen.
For more information, visit perkinsrowe.com.
Kids king cake class
Registration is open for a Kids King Cake Cooking Class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tickets are $45-$75 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/2022-renaissance-baton-rouge-king-cakes-culinary-class-tickets-255612492847.
Mardi Gras Melee
The Greater Baton Rouge Bartenders Guild will host "Bar Fight: Mardi Gras Melee," beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
This Bar Fight will start off 2022 and Mardi Gras season by pitting current champion bartender Amber Carson, of Ice House, against relative newcomer Scout Pasman, of the Station Bar and Grill.
For more information, call (225) 926-0631 or visit thestationbr.com.
Tacos 'n Trivia
Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St., will host Tacos 'n Trivia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, call (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.
Spice mastery
Tickets are on sale for a One-Hour Spice Mastery class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Spices are the number one way to change your cooking. This class will help you understand when to choose ground or whole spices. You'll walk away with the how and why of toasting and blooming spices.
Chef Anne Milneck will guide you through an interactive spice blending activity that ends in a delicious snack. A humble pot of lentil soup will be transformed with one ingredient. It's a culinary transformation in 60 minutes.
Tickets are $50 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/one-hour-spice-mastery.
Trust Pop-Up
Tickets are on sale for the next Trust — Pop-Up Dinner set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.
This dinner concept by Danny Wilson consists of four courses, four cocktails and one simple question: Do you trust the chef? Guests will choose between two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be life changing.
Love is in the air! As are beads and spears. Happy parade season, Trust fans. You won't want to miss this extra special love-themed pop-up dinner.
Seating will stop at 6:20 p.m. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $60 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-ep-11-love-is-in-the-air-so-are-beads-and-spears-tickets-263897212667.