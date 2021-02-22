Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant, 7415 Corporate Blvd., for the 11th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.
During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital at this Jersey Mike’s location.
The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on March 31, when the Baton Rouge Jersey Mike’s restaurant will give 100 percent of the day’s sales — not just profit — to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and other organizations.
This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill its missions and make a difference.
“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, said. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”
Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.
Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.
For a list of participating restaurants and charity listings by state, visit jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.