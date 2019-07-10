ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Chocolate Pudding
"I am going to go out on a limb and say that this is probably one of the best chocolate ice creams you will ever make or eat. It is rich and dense and reminiscent of a homemade chocolate pudding — hence the name. The ingredients are simple, so source the best quality versions you can find. I use a super high-quality Dutch-process cocoa for a smooth and rich chocolatey scoop, and I recommend using a fair trade and sustainable variety whenever possible. You can also add high-quality espresso to deepen the chocolate flavor." — Deena Jalal
Makes 1 quart. Reprinted with permission from “Incredible Vegan Ice Cream” by Deena Jalal, Page Street Publishing Co.
2½ ounces premium Dutch-process cocoa, weighed
2½ cups all-natural canned coconut milk
¼ cup organic unrefined cane sugar
½ cup organic agave
Pinch of sea salt
2 tablespoons espresso (optional)
Testing note: The weighed Dutch-process cocoa equaled about 1 cup
1. Sift the cocoa and set it aside. Use a high-speed or immersion blender to mix the coconut milk, sugar, agave, salt and the espresso, if you’re using it. Add the cocoa and blend the ingredients until they are thoroughly combined. Chill the mixture for at least 1 hour or overnight.
2. Add the chilled mixture to your ice cream maker and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Most machines take 10 to 15 minutes depending on the temperature of the mix, and when it’s finished it should have the consistency of soft serve. Transfer the ice cream to a large freezer-safe container. Wide and shallow containers work well for mixing, freezing and scooping later on. Smooth the top and cover it. Freeze it for at least 5 to 6 hours or until it is firm.
3. Depending on the temperature of your freezer you may want to set the ice cream out for 5 to 10 minutes to soften it before serving. This ice cream will keep in the freezer for a couple of weeks in an airtight container, but it is best when it’s fresh.