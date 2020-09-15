Painting and Pinot will kick off October by teaming up with Uncle Earl's Bar, 3753 Perkins Road, for a "Painting on the Patio" class from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 4.
Tickets are $40 and include supplies, a light brunch and choice of a mimosa or frozé. You must be 21 or older, and must wear a face mask. For tickets, visit paintingandpinot.com/event-registration.
Latil's Landing reopens
The tables are set, the candles lit and Latil's Landing at Houmas House and Gardens, 40136 La. 942, Darrow, is reopening its doors beginning Friday.
The restaurant will open each dining room for one small group per seating. Diners will have a private room in the original 1770s French House with a custom, five-course tasting menu, available with wine pairings. Groups must be at least eight people, and reservations are required five days in advance. Dinners begin at $100 per person with the option to add wine pairings and other upgrades. For reservations, call (225) 473-9380 or visit houmashouse.com/restaurants.
BR-based barbecue rub released
Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys has partnered with Spiceology to create and release its own Spiceology collection of all-purpose spice blends.
The collection includes seven varieties of barbecue rubs — three regional barbecue flavors, three dedicated to popular proteins and a limited-edition blend. Each blend comes in a 16-ounce bottle with two flip-top sides. The complete seven-pack is available for $109.99. Individual rubs can be purchased for $16.99 each. For more information or to order, visit bbqguys.com/food-prep/dry-rubs-spices/bbqguys.
Cheers for cheese boards
Registration is open for Red Stick Spice Co.'s live virtual cooking class, "Cheers for Cheese Boards," from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Learn the basics of choosing cheese for your board and adding all the accoutrement. Tickets are $25 by visiting redstickspice.com. A Zoom link will be provided with registration.
Jazz brunch on the patio
Superior Grill Mid City, 5435 Government St., will host the Justin Burdette Trio at its next Jazz Brunch on the Patio from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (225) 927-2022.
Bistro Byronz helps LASM
When you visit Bistro Byronz at Willow Grove, 8200 Village Plaza Court, for lunch or dinner on Monday, part of your purchase will benefit the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's 35th annual gala H2O, Friday, Sept. 25. Be sure to mention the museum at checkout. The restaurant also will be selling raffle tickets for an 18-karat gold diamond, multicolored sapphire and quartz bracelet, donated by Lee Michael's Fine Jewelry, which also benefits the gala.
For information, call (225) 367-4170.