Do you often find yourself too busy to cook but still want to put a home-cooked meal on the table? One of the best timesaving tips I know is to make-ahead and freeze.
Whether it's appetizers for an upcoming gathering, main dishes for the family or a dessert, you can be ready in no time at all if you've planned ahead.
These tasty appetizers, Olive Cheese Cocktail Bread Bites, are perfect for when guests drop in. Just a few full-flavored ingredients — Kalamata olives, green chilies, sharp Cheddar — mix together quickly. Spread it on bread then flash freeze them on a baking sheet. Store these savory nibbles in a resealable freezer bag. Pop them in the oven when friends are coming by (or when you want a yummy snack).
Quick Turkey Lasagna is a family meal that is simple to prepare with no-boil noodles and freezes really well. You can substitute rotisserie chicken for the turkey if you'd like. Go ahead and double this recipe, one to cook now and one to freeze for those too-busy-to-cook nights ahead. This is also a great option if preparing a meal to bring to friend. There are a lot more lasagna recipes at thehealthycookingblog.com that freeze great and are family favorites.
Holly Clegg's Well Done: Recipes for Olive Cheese Cocktail Bread, Quick Turkey Lasagna, Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
Did you know that cookies freeze well? At any given time, I have at least a dozen cookies in my freezer as my sweet tooth insists I pop one or two out every evening for dessert. Right now, my weakness is Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies. You don’t have to toast the pecans but toasting gives them a wonderful taste. Another all-time favorite cookie I keep on hand are these diabetic friendly Peanut Butter Cookies, also found at my blog.
Be sure to use the proper freezer techniques as they can really make a difference in flavor and texture of the finished dish.
Terrific freezing tips:
- Food must be at room temperature before freezing.
- Don't overload freezer.
- Do not put a cold glass or ceramic dish in a hot oven as it may break.
- Using proper plastic freezer containers or freezer bags to avoid freezer burn and prolong freezer shelf life. Freezer storage containers and wraps must be moisture proof and airtight.
- Allow room in the container for food to expand as it freezes.