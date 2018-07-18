Land clearing for Baton Rouge’s first Atomic Burger has started and construction on the burger restaurant is expected to start in the next week or two.
Joe Spitale, who founded Atomic Burger with his brother, Nick, said he’s waiting on a permit to start building the restaurant on Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur. Construction of the restaurant is expected to take five months, he said.
Atomic Burger will be about 2,900 square feet with indoor and outdoor seating.
Atomic Burger has been in business at 3934 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie since November 2013. The restaurant has a simple menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries and steamed edamame, along with milkshakes chilled to order with liquid nitrogen.