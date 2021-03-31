Adrian's Restaurant & Bar will soon be a new City Pork location.

The eatery initially wasn't on Stephen Hightower's radar earlier in the year. The managing partner of City Group Hospitality, which owns City Pork, was too busy refurbishing former Juban Family Restaurant space, Beausoleil Creole Cuisine, to think about taking on another property.

But then opportunity presented itself.

The Juban Restaurant Family not only closed Beausoleil during the state's coronavirus pandemic lockdown but also its Adrian's Restaurant & Bar in Highland Park, 18143 Perkins Road, along with Christina's Restaurant, 320 St. Charles St. downtown.

Royal Taste of Jamaica, the shipping container eatery on Florida Boulevard, has since moved into Christina's. And when Beausoleil was up and running in January, Hightower began considering possibilities for the 6,870-square-foot Adrian's.

"We offered different foods at each of our City Porks," Hightower said. "Just the size of Adrian's gives us the opportunity to bring all of these things together in one place. We'll have all the great dishes from our other City Porks."

Hightower signed paperwork on March 30 to lease the restaurant from the Juban's group. He is now converting it into a City Pork that will incorporate all of the concepts of his previous City Pork restaurants in one place.

Plans are to open the new restaurant by mid-May.

And, Hightower added, new menu items will be added, including barbecue options and a new "triplex" cut of beef.

Hightower also will be bringing over pie offerings from City Pork Kitchen and Pie, which closed in 2017.

"We won't have all the pies at first, but we'll be offering a pie of the week," he said. "And we'd also like to offer some items from City Taco on the menu, too."

But the menu isn't the only thing that will see changes. An outdoor patio will be added with access to the bar, called the Wild Boar Bar and Patio.

The eatery will be City Group Hospitality's fifth City Pork location, the others being City Pork Brasserie & Bar, City Pork Catering & Events, City Pork LSU and Three Little Pigs Cafe & Eatery in the LSU School of Veterinarian Medicine.

Along with Beausoleil, the restaurant group also owns and operates Rouj Creole, Turning Point Food Services, City Slice Pints & Pizza, City Taco and upcoming Spoke 'N Hub, slated to open later in the year on Government Street.

Hightower said he plans to hire some 50 workers for the new City Pork.

"We've been able to get into the building and start working," he said. "Our target of opening by mid-May should be doable."