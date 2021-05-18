Making gelato was never a part of Mario Lozanov's career plans.

But, eight years in, he has turned City Gelato into a thriving business with big hopes for more to come.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be making and selling gelato," said Lozanov. "I had it in my mind to be a chemist. But I fell in love with the product."

In 1996, Lozanov came to the United States from Bulgaria to pursue his doctorate's degree in organic chemistry. In 2004, the Albermarle Corp. offered him a job, which brought him to Baton Rouge.

But when the company shut down his division, Lozanov was without a job. A friend owned Bacio di Roma Italian Cafe on Chimes Street, so he took a job there as manager.

"The cafe was just outside of LSU," Lozanov said, "and it sold gelato."

The Italian frozen dessert proved to be a perfect fit for Lozanov, who was born in Milan. His parents — his dad is Italian — separated when he was young, and he moved with his mom to Sofia, Bulgaria.

While working in the Chimes Street shop, Lozanov tried to learn everything he could about gelato. Then, he developed a recipe and pitched it to the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, which tested it and accepted it for production.

Lozanov uses only Louisiana products in his gelato, which is denser than ice cream with less fat and sugar, and made with natural ingredients with no preservatives or artificial flavors.

He started out with basic flavors, like chocolate and strawberry, but has since expanded to 18 flavors that run the gamut from satsuma to salty caramel, cantaloupe to limoncello.

"We use all the fruits that grow in Louisiana," Lozanov said. "The only fruit I don't use is kumquats."

Strawberry is the most popular of his flavors, but the list goes on and on.

"People started liking flavors like coffee, chocolate chip and caramel, and we make flavors like birthday cake and cheesecake for the kids," Lozanov said. "And then some customers at the market requested a basil flavor. Who would have thought basil for gelato? But it was good. But strawberry is still the most popular."

In June, he wants to add gelato sandwiches to his repertoire.

"We'll get sugar cookies, and we'll put the gelato between them," he said. "We'll also do a chocolate chip cookie with Italian cream cheese flavor gelato in between. That's going to be a good gelato sandwich. It won't replace the gelato, but it will be something extra. I think the sandwiches will be popular."

Lozanov sells his gelato from a mobile cart, which he wheels to the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown, festivals and LSU athletic events. During the summer, he also sells at the Thursday farmers market at Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Perkins Road.

+8 Looking out on the Mississippi, Tsunami Sushi offers an incomparable view served up with great food Food that practically explodes with flavor along with a view no other restaurant in Baton Rouge can match has made Tsunami Sushi a hit with di…

The pandemic has changed how City Gelato serves its products.

"Before COVID, I scooped the gelato from buckets in our cart," he said. "Now we have prepackaged cups that we fill and hand to customers."

Losanov has since hired an employee, Maria Ceballos, who works at the incubator, filling the cups for the next event. The day's flavors depend on what's needed for the week.

"She's filling them with strawberry-banana flavor now," Losanov said as Ceballos worked. "We store them in the incubator's freezer. The gelato has to be stored at 0 degrees Fahrenheit."

Losanov also fills pint containers to sell at local grocery stores, including Calandro's Supermarket, Rouses Market, Calvin's Bocage Market and Maxwell's Market.

In addition to gelato, he has expanded his offerings to include frozen cannoli, which is sold at Maxwell's, Calandro's and Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town, and a hot chocolate mix sold during the winter months.

Eventually, Losanov would like to sell his gelato in quarts. And, he'd like to grow his operation but said he would need an investor.