Rounding down from 3.14159265359 means that March 14 (3.14) is Pi Day. What better way to celebrate local pies we love, both sweet and savory?
And though Elsie's Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St., offers both sweet and savory pies, the eatery's sweet pies reign supreme on this special day.
Elsie's Pi Day offerings include pie sampler boxes, each with eight, 4-inch versions of its favorite pies: Chocolate Cream, Coconut Cream, Eye of the Tiger, Turtle, Key Lime, Lemon Ice Box, S’mores and Almond Joy.
(225) 636-5157 or visit elsiepies.com.
The Ambrosia Bakery, 8546 Seigen Lane, always has a variety of pies from which to choose, including its Chocolate Creme Pie with its thick layer of chocolate filling, topped with a swirl of whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings and its Fresh Strawberry Pie with a cream cheese filling folded within the pie.
And since St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, why not order Ambrosia's Key Lime Condensed Pie? It meets both the green and delicious criteria.
It's named for the small key limes that are naturalized throughout the Florida Keys. These limes' ferocious thorns make them less tractable, but they are both more tart and aromatic than the common Persian limes seen year round in most U.S. grocery stores.
This pie also is made the with canned sweetened condensed milk.
Call (225) 767-4048 or visit ambrosiabakery.com.
Then there's the signature Chocolate Fudge Cream Pie at the Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery, 11950 Cloverland Ave. It's one in a full lineup of pies, which also includes such springtime favorites as Condensed Lemon, which is both sweet and tart and topped with whipped cream; and Condensed Key Lime, again both sweet and tart topped with whipped cream.
Call (225) 439-9015 or visit thebluerosebr.com.
At Zorba's Greek Bistro, 5713 Essen Lane, 25 years have proved that the most popular pie there is the Spanakopita. For $10, you'll get two pieces of the triangular-shaped savory pies filled with just the right amount of spinach and feta cheese.
"The spanakopita is definitely a family recipe from my wife, Paulina, the chef. It's been very popular for all the 25 years we've been here," said Dinos Econnomides, proprietor.
Call (225) 444-5074 or visit zorbasbistro.com.