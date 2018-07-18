When we visited Sonny's BBQ in the past, while we liked the food, it had stereotypical decor. But nobody likes to mess with success.
Nothing like a disaster to inspire a makeover. After the catastrophic flood of 2016 comes Sonny's 2.0.
Gone are the wagon wheel light fixtures, dark paneling and tables and booths too close together. The new, re-imagined Sonny's has a sleeker, brighter interior and exterior. But the water didn't sweep everything away. The tasty food and friendly wait staff remain.
The most interesting choice from the sandwich menu is the Smokin' Gun ($7.99). Tender, flavorful brisket is accented with jalapeño cheddar sausage slices, banana peppers and red onion, topped with a sweet mustard sauce. Needless to say, there's a lot going on from a sweet and savory perspective, with a different flavor combination in every bite. We liked them a
ll.
Given their popularity, we're almost obligated at a barbecue restaurant to sample the baby back ribs ($14.99 with two side orders) — not that our arms needed twisting. The price is quite reasonable for a full rack, and these ribs were meaty and tender with a light, peppery kick.
Our other must-order was pulled pork ($10.99, two sides), which is a barbecue staple everywhere outside of Texas. We'd grade this one a C+. There was an ample serving, and it was tasty enough, but ours was awfully dry. The good news is that Sonny's has four varieties of barbecue sauce at each table. In this case, that came in handy more for lubrication than for adding flavor.
We'd heard of pulled pork, but pulled chicken? ($10.99, two sides) Never heard that one before, but it's essentially the same as a chopped chicken plate. No complaints with how it was cooked or seasoned, but the pieces are small, which makes for a less satisfying chew. The next time we're in a poultry mood, we'll probably just order a quarter or half chicken and cut the meat to a more desirable size.
Of the sides we sampled, two stood out. The barbecue beans had chunks of meat (beef, we think) that, with the smoky sauce, added flavor and texture. The macaroni and cheese was delightfully creamy and tangy.
Our waitress, Kimberly, was attentive and as pleasant as could be, and as we watched other staffers interact with customers, it looked like everyone got the same treatment. Good service goes a long way. In our case, it probably ensures a return visit.
Sonny's BBQ
WHERE: 12475 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
INFO: (225) 272-5028 or sonnysbbq.com
PROS: New sleek interior and exterior, tasty food, friendly wait staff
CONS: Dry pulled pork, pulled chicken pieces small