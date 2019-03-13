ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Sweet Irish Soda Bread with Currants and Raisins
Serves 8. Reprinted with permission from “2-Ingredient Miracle Dough Cookbook” by Erin Renouf Mylroie. The author says, “I’m duty bound to make this special bread for St. Patrick’s Day every year, but it would be wonderful any day, especially if you serve it warm with a generous dollop of creamy Irish butter. You can add caraway seeds if you like for an interesting sweet and savory twist, but I like it best with dried fruit and a crunchy sugar topping.”
½ cup dried currants or dried cranberries
¼ cup raisins
1½ cups self-rising flour, plus more for work surface
1 cup vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt
4 tablespoons sugar
1 egg
2 tablespoons cold butter, grated
2 tablespoons cream or milk
2 tablespoons turbinado or coarse sugar
1. Place the currants and raisins in a small dish and cover with 1 cup boiling water. Set aside for 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 425 F.
3. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, yogurt, sugar, egg and butter. Drain the currants and raisins and stir them into the dough.
4. Generously flour a work surface. Turn out the dough onto the work surface. Knead the dough until a smooth dough forms, about 1 minute. Place the dough on the prepared baking sheet and brush with the cream and sprinkle with the turbinado.
5. Using a sharp knife, score the bread into eight pieces, cutting pie style into wedges, but not cutting all the way through to the bottom. Bake for 22 to 24 minutes, or until it’s golden brown. Serve in wedges with whipped butter if you like.
Testing note: Step 4 fails to explain how to form the dough after kneading. I patted the dough into about a 10-inch disk.