“Southern Snacks: 77 Recipes for Small Bites with Big Flavors” by Perre Coleman Magness, University of North Carolina Press, $30, 169 pages, hardcover
I loved Perre Coleman Magness’ second cookbook, “The Southern Sympathy Cookbook: Funeral Food with a Twist,” so I was pleased to learn she had written a third cookbook. This one is aimed at those who want to offer family and friends the perfect little bites at get-togethers of all types.
In the introduction to “Southern Snacks: 77 Recipes for Small Bites with Big Flavors,” Magness writes she would argue “there is no food Southerners excel at more than the small bite. We often call it pick-up food. Food for tailgating or watching the game on TV. Food for baby showers and sip and sees. Derby-watching days or cocktail parties. Holiday buffets and funeral spreads. Garden clubs, book clubs, Bible study, and bridge parties. We love a full spread of little bits — lots of choice and, well, lots.”
Magness then goes on to offer her readers plenty of tasty options from the dip called Mississippi Sin, a cheesy, spicy, rich dip baked in a hollowed-out bread loaf; to the aptly named Firecrackers made with saltine crackers. In between are recipes for dips and spreads; cheese-flavored snacks like cheese straws; deep-fried treats like fried okra, corn fritters and calas; seafood bites like crabcakes and fried crawfish tails; snacks featuring meat, such as beef tenderloin with blue cheese biscuits and Natchitoches meat pies; vegetable-flavor bites, such as squash pancakes and dilly beans; and nuts for snacking. There’s also a lagniappe section focused on biscuits and crackers.
The book is illustrated with numerous full-color photographs by Justin Fox Burks with food styling by Jennifer Chandler. It also includes a listing of sources for ingredients.
Magness, who focuses on food with a Southern slant on the website The Runaway Spoon, also is the author of “Pimento Cheese: The Cookbook.”
She says, “Southerners have perfected the art of snacking.” She certainly has, and with “Southern Snacks” is sharing her know-how with all of us.
Try her Sweet Tea Pecans. They are perfect for keeping on hand to offer guests a little bite of something.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.