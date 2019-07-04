Rouj Creole is cooking in Perkins Rowe
Rouj Creole, the new Perkins Rowe restaurant by the owners of City Pork and City Slice, turned on the lights last week.
The restaurant by City Group Hospitality focuses on Creole cuisine but with an expanded scope to include dishes from countries that have influenced the Creole palate.
"It will be a restaurant where our guests can not only enjoy authentically rooted Creole cuisine,” said City Group's Stephen Hightower, "but learn the history and food lineage behind the Creole cuisine that lives in south Louisiana and New Orleans today.”
The kitchen is being led by executive chef Rory Wingett, a previous sous chef at City Pork Brasserie and Bar under chef Ryan André. Wingett most recently has been the chef de cuisine at Hollywood Casino's Celebrity Grill. The new restaurant's general manager will be Paul Bucari who has worked at Nino's Italian Restaurant, Bocage Racquet Club and other Baton Rouge institutions.
Rouj Creole is located in Perkins Rowe at 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100, the former site of Applebee's. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (225) 614-2400; roujcreole.com.
Bogie's boogies off
The LSU campus-area dive Bogie's Bar is closing after 25 years. On Tuesday, the bar (at 705 E. Boyd Drive) posted on Instagram that Saturday, July 6, would be its final night and it would "be shutting down to work on revamping the Bogie's experience."
An eviction notice was served to Bogie's on Tuesday citing the business had failed to pay its rent. Bogie's intends to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and restructure, a spokesperson for the bar told WBRZ.
On the calendar
Tin Roof Brewing will release this year's batch of its Watermelon Wheat beer on Friday, July 5, during its monthly Family Friday night. Along with the American wheat ale on tap, the Family Friday will feature inflatable bounce houses, face painting, music by Baton Rouge Music studios and food from Rock Paper Taco. Family Friday runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the brewery, 1624 Wyoming St. facebook.com/tinroofbeer.
The United States will play for its fourth Women's World Cup championship on Sunday, July 7 — it's a massive game worth watching with a crowd. The Londoner and The Smiling Dog will host a watch party with brunch specials, $10 bottomless mimosas and $3 Bloody Marys. The Londoner is located at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., the game goes on at 10 a.m., and specials continue until 2 p.m. facebook.com/londonerbr.
Soji Modern Asian has had a whirlwind of a first year in Mid City. The restaurant (5050 Government St.) will celebrate its first anniversary on Wednesday, July 10, with an all-night happy hour, $6 banh mi baos, $6 spicy tuna rolls, complimentary appetizers, a gift card raffle and music by DJ Michael Moss. Doors will open at 6 p.m. facebook.com/eatsoji.
A free cooking demonstration and panel discussion all about Louisiana seafood will be held Wednesday, July 10, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute. The demonstration will feature chefs Justin Ferguson (BRQ Seafood & Barbeque), Michael Gulotta (MOPHO and Maypop New Orleans) and Jeff Mattia (Royal Sonesta New Orleans) working with a variety of local seafood, including shrimp, crab and freshwater catfish.
A panel of fisherman will also discuss the seafood they harvest and trends in the industry. "Get on Board: The Latest in Louisiana Seafood" takes place 9 a.m. to noon at LCI, 10550 Airline Highway. Free, but registration is required through eventbrite.com. Limited to 75 people. (877) 533-3198; lci.edu.
White Star Market will host its next speed dating night at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11. The event, for people ages 21 to 39, is part of a "summer of love" series, which started with an LGBTQ night in June and will conclude in August with an ages 40 and up night. Tickets are $20 and include two drink tickets. facebook.com/whitestarbr.