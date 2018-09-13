Bud's Broiler, the New Orleans institution, opened a new Baton Rouge location a few months back in what was likely a former Pizza Hut on Nicholson Drive, just across the tracks from Tigerland.
It’s a time warp of sorts back a few decades. There’s a pinball game in one corner, cooks shouting out orders by number and an indoor dining area made up of picnic tables with a few names carved into the top, lending it an eternal cookout vibe. And while the prices are higher than they were in the ’50s, they haven’t exactly kept up with inflation.
When Bud’s Broiler opened its original location in 1952 on Airline in New Orleans, it had a limited menu of charcoal-broiled burgers, fries and fried pies. The local chain has expanded to nine restaurants, with the Nicholson Drive location the first outside of the New Orleans metro area. While the menu has expanded a bit, those three items are all 90 percent of customers will likely ever order.
On my first trip, I ordered the No. 4 ($4.05) because it seemed like the epitome of a Bud’s Broiler burger, a charcoal-broiled patty topped with grated cheese and the burger joint’s trademark hickory-smoke sauce. The thin, medium-sized patty was smoky, complemented by the tangy hickory sauce, and the small mound of grated cheese packed a sharp flavor. This isn’t a slab of top-graded ground sirloin from one of the specialty burger restaurants in town where a burger runs $10. But it’s not fast food either. It’s just inexpensive, quality grub.
Because the smell of charcoal was overwhelming, I had to order a hot dog. What’s a cookout without a dog? The No. 8 ($1.90) is served on a hamburger bun with the wiener sliced in half and covered with a meaty chili. There’s no need for me to open Thesaurus.com and search for suitably flowery adjectives to describe it. It’s a charcoal-broiled hot dog — of course it’s good.
On the side I had fries ($1.55), which are golden and crispy, and a fried peach pie ($2.75). The apple, cherry and peach pies come with a dusting of powdered sugar. The fruity, flaky pie will flash most south Louisianians back to the years before New Orleans’ Hubig’s pie bakery burned.
After my initial visit, I returned a few days later to try the No. 10 ($4.70), a chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise and hickory sauce. It might be my favorite menu item at Bud’s. The broiled chicken and tangy mayo and sauce combination was satisfying, and the onion rings ($2.15) on the side were crispy and freshly fried.
At Bud’s Broiler there’s a cookout every day — winter, summer, rain or shine. Between the hickory sauce on your chin, a full belly or the smell of charcoal on your clothes, a visit to Bud’s will stay with you all day.
Bud's Broiler
Where: 4343 Nicholson Drive
Hours: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight; Monday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m.; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m.; Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight; Thursday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3 a.m.
Contact: (225) 766-2857; budsbroiler.com
Pros: Inexpensive, quality grub. Late hours for college crowd.
Cons: Charcoal smoke smell saturates clothes. Few healthful options.