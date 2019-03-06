Shrimp Linguini with Spinach Pesto
Serves 4. Recipe is from “Instant Pot Miracle 6 Ingredients or Less” by Ivy Manning.
“Raw shrimp tend to overcook in the Instant Pot, but frozen shrimp cook perfectly in 5 minutes on low pressure, which happens to be the exact time needed to cook linguini. In winter, I use baby spinach greens to make this pesto, but in summer, when basil is in season, I use a 50-50 mix of basil and spinach.” — Ivy Manning
12 ounces linguini, broken in half
⅓ cup olive oil
4 medium garlic cloves
1½ cups store-bought vegetable or chicken broth, or homemade
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1¼ pounds large (16-20 count) frozen peeled and deveined shrimp
3 cups baby spinach or fresh basil leaves
⅓ cup pine nuts, toasted
Finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
1. Put the linguini, 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1 tablespoon of the garlic in the pot and toss to coat the pasta (this will keep the pasta from clumping). Add the broth, 1¼ cups hot water, ½ teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper and stir to combine, making sure most of the pasta is submerged. Place the frozen shrimp on top of the pasta mixture but don’t stir. Lock on the lid, select the PRESSURE COOK function, and adjust to LOW pressure for 5 minutes. Make sure the steam valve is in the “Sealing” position
2. While the pasta is cooking, make the pesto. In a food processor or blender, blend the spinach or basil, the remaining olive oil, remaining garlic, 2 tablespoons of the pine huts, the lemon zest, lemon juice, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper until combined.
3. When the cooking time is up, quick-release the pressure. Remove the lid and add the pesto. Stir with tongs, cover with the lid set to the “Venting” position, and allow the pasta to stand in the pot for 5 minutes. Don’t skip this step — the pasta will finish cooking and absorb more of the sauce as it stands. Season with salt and pepper and serve garnished with the remaining pine nuts.
Tasty Tip: Pine nuts can be costly; you can use toasted walnuts instead.