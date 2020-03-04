UltimateCookingSauteedPeas.jpg

Sautéed Peas with Prosciutto 

 Provided photo by James Stefiuk

Sautéed Peas with Prosciutto

“Frozen vegetables are ideal to have on hand when cooking for one; you can use the amount you need for a recipe and keep the remainder in the freezer to use later.” — Joanie Zisk

Serves one. Recipe is by Joanie Zisk from her “The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook.”

½ tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons peeled and chopped yellow onion

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 thin slice prosciutto, diced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. In an 8-inch skillet over medium heat, heat oil 30 seconds. Add onions, garlic, salt and pepper, and sauté until tender, about 1 minute.

2. Add peas and sauté until heated through, about 3 minutes. Stir in prosciutto and cook an additional 1 minute.

3. Add parsley and remove from heat. Enjoy warm.

Nutrition information per serving: 206 calories; 9 grams fat; 11 grams protein; 671 milligrams sodium; 7 grams fiber; 23 grams carbohydrates; 7 grams sugar

View comments