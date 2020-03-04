Sautéed Peas with Prosciutto
“Frozen vegetables are ideal to have on hand when cooking for one; you can use the amount you need for a recipe and keep the remainder in the freezer to use later.” — Joanie Zisk
Serves one. Recipe is by Joanie Zisk from her “The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook.”
½ tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons peeled and chopped yellow onion
1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
1 thin slice prosciutto, diced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1. In an 8-inch skillet over medium heat, heat oil 30 seconds. Add onions, garlic, salt and pepper, and sauté until tender, about 1 minute.
2. Add peas and sauté until heated through, about 3 minutes. Stir in prosciutto and cook an additional 1 minute.
3. Add parsley and remove from heat. Enjoy warm.
Nutrition information per serving: 206 calories; 9 grams fat; 11 grams protein; 671 milligrams sodium; 7 grams fiber; 23 grams carbohydrates; 7 grams sugar