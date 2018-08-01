Peaches so fresh the juice dribbles to your elbow are just one of the delights at the farmers market.
They also can be turned into delicious pies, jams and sauces and, really, added to almost any course of the meal.
I chose the dessert course this time, using my fresh peaches in a Peach Ice Cream Pie with Almond Cookie Cookie Crust.
When choosing your peaches, look for those that are slightly tender with a fragrant smell. Avoid any slightly green or under ripe peaches. Peaches will get softer and juicier after you bring them home, but they aren’t likely to get sweeter. Keep peaches unwashed and in a smooth bowl (even a container can bruise their delicate flesh) at room temperature until you’re ready to cook with them.
Blanching peaches first will help you slip off the peelings. First, remove any stems then score an “x” in the bottom blossom-end of the peaches. Place the peaches in a pot of boiling water, enough to cover them completely. Boil for about 40 seconds to one minute, depending on how many peaches are in the pot and how big they are. After a quick boil, remove the peaches and place them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Once the peaches are cool, peel and prepare according to your recipe.
If you aren’t cooking the peeled peaches right away, toss them in a few tablespoons of lemon juice to keep them from turning brown and store them in the refrigerator. You can also lay peach slices on a cookie sheet lined with wax or freezer paper and freeze. Once frozen, transfer them to containers or freezer bags and store for up to 6 months.
Peach dishes are a staple of summer parties and lazy afternoons. Buy a few pounds at the farmers market or produce stand, explore a few new recipes, save them in the freezer or share them with family and friends before the season ends.