White Star Market, the food hall on Government Street that opened earlier this year, is adding yet another option. The business is opening a private meeting space on the second floor above the market, White Star announced Wednesday.

The space will be able to comfortably fit around 15 people seated to 40 standing, said Clark Gaines, who co-owns White Star with his wife, Whitney Gaines. The room is under construction, and they hope to have it ready by October.

White Star, which opened in May, hosts 10 food-related vendors in an open, communal-seating layout.

"Ever since we've opened, we've gotten requests for a private meeting space," Gaines said. The hall's layout "isn't really set up for small private events."

Prices for renting the space have not been finalized, Gaines said, but would vary. Event organizers could simply book the room, and people could go downstairs to buy their own food and drinks; or, there will be an option for organizers to order items for the event from the menus of the White Star vendors and they will be set out upstairs.

White Star is also planning a new dinner series featuring the food hall's chefs branching out in their dishes, with beer and wine pairings. Those events will begin later this fall, Gaines said, but details weren't finalized.

Gaines said the private space will have a midcentury modern look, and will be available for any kind of event, from a lunch meeting to a bridal shower or bible study. For more information, email info@whitestarmarket.com.