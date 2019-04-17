Salmon with Basil Pesto
Makes 10 servings. Recipe is excerpted from “Learn with Betty” by General Mills.
Salmon:
1¼ pounds salmon fillet
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
¼ teaspoon seasoned salt
¼ teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
Basil Pesto:
2 cups firmly packed fresh basil leaves
¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup olive or vegetable oil
¼ cup pine nuts, toasted if desired
3 cloves garlic, peeled
Serve with:
Lemon wedges or spirals, if desired
Fresh basil leaves, if desired
40 slices cocktail bread
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Spray shallow baking pan with cooking spray. Place salmon in pan. Brush with lemon juice and oil. Sprinkle with seasoned salt and pepper. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with fork.
2. Remove salmon from pan. Cool about 15 minutes. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours but no longer than 24 hours.
3. Meanwhile, make basil pesto. In food processor or blender, place all ingredients. Cover and process on medium speed about 3 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides with rubber spatula, until smooth.
4. Place salmon, skin side down, on serving platter. (Carefully remove skin if desired.) Spoon 1 to 2 tablespoons pesto over salmon. Place remaining pesto in small serving bowl. Garnish salmon with basil leaves and lemon wedges. Serve with cocktail bread.
Nutrition information per serving (2 ounces salmon, 2 tablespoons pesto and 4 slices cocktail bread): 340 calories, 24 grams total fat, 4.5 grams saturated fat, 40 milligrams cholesterol, 350 milligrams sodium, 15 grams total carbohydrate, 1 gram dietary fiber, 17 grams protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 2 lean meat, 3½ fat. Carbohydrate choices: 1.
Note: Just use the leaves (no stems) of fresh basil, being sure to pack them firmly in the measuring cup to get an accurate measurement. If using other herbs that have tender stems, such as cilantro or parsley, the stems can be used as well as the leaves. Customize the pesto by swapping in other herbs or greens for the basil, or use a combination of greens and herbs. Change the nuts, or make a nut-free pesto by leaving them out (the pesto may be a little runny).
To toast the pine nuts, sprinkle them in an ungreased skillet. Cook over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently until they begin to brown, then stir constantly until golden brown.