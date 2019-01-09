Moroccan Chicken Thighs
Yields 6 to 8 servings. Reprinted with permission from "Weeknight Cooking with Your Instant Pot" by Kristy Bernardo. Cook time under pressure: 10 minutes.
3 pounds skinless chicken thighs
1 teaspoon coarse salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup chicken broth
½ cup sliced green olives
½ cup dried apricots
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
3 cups cooked couscous, for serving
1. Press “sauté” to preheat your Instant Pot. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. When the word “hot" appears on the display, brown the chicken on both sides in batches, about 3 to 4 minutes per side, then set the chicken aside. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cinnamon and ginger. Cook about another minute, stirring frequently. Press “cancel” to turn off the Instant Pot.
2. Add the chicken broth, green olives and apricots to the pot, then add the chicken. Close and lock the lid of the instant pot. Press “Manual” and adjust the timer to 10 minutes. Check that the cooking pressure is on “high” and that the release valve is set to “Sealing.”
3. When the time is up, open the Instant Pot using “Quick Pressure Release.” Remove the chicken from the pot and set it aside. Add the lemon zest and juice. Set your Instant Pot to “Sauté” and boil the sauce, stirring frequently until it’s reduced and thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley, add the chicken back to the pot and toss it to coat.
4. Serve the chicken over couscous and generously top with the sauce.