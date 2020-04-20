Longtime readers will remember Julie Kay as queen of the Crock-Pot.
Author of "Slow Cooking in the Fast Lane" cookbook and the "What a Crock!" column, Kay could make everything — and we mean everything — in a Crock-Pot.
For our money though, meat is always a slow cooker best bet, and this Honey Soy Pork Roast does not disappoint.
Kay recommended using a Boston butt pork roast, but cautioned that you should drain away the fat midway through the cooking process. That's why you don't add the honey and soy sauce until three hours into the cooking process.
Honey Soy Pork Roast
Serves 8 to 10. Recipe is by Julie Kay.
1 (4 pounds) Boston butt pork roast
2 teaspoons garlic pepper
2 cloves garlic
4 tablespoons soy sauce
⅓ cup honey
1. Put pork roast into slow cooker and sprinkle with garlic pepper. Insert garlic into pork.
2. Cook on Low for 6 hours. Drain off accumulated fat.
3. Add soy sauce and honey. Cook for an additional 2 to 3 hours.