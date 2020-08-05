Times are still tumultuous as we head toward the end of summer.
I take comfort in my farmers market routine. It’s safely arranged and outdoors, so I feel like I can shop there with less concern than other places.
I had a craving for pasta last week; honestly, I have a craving for pasta every week. The idea of combining some fresh summer squash to make a one-dish meal was even more appealing. Fresh roasted squash and homemade tomato sauce give this ziti recipe a light, fresh take on a sometimes heavy dish.
I like to keep a stash of this tomato sauce in my freezer for quick use in pastas or on pizzas. Because it’s made from a modest basketful of fresh roasted tomatoes, it doesn’t have the same consistency as thicker, store-bought versions.
I need routine to function at my best. I’m thankful my trips to the farmers market are still a normal part of that. Of course, there have been some adjustments, as with everything we do now. But I’m getting the hang of it all. I've finally gotten better about remembering my mask. Now remembering to put on my shoes before getting in the car, that's still a struggle sometimes. Perhaps I’ve been staying at home a little too much!