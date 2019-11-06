In the middle of dueling chicken sandwiches, grumblings about changing the clocks and accusations of burying Thanksgiving with early Christmas music and decorations, I needed a little break.
So I headed to the farmers market.
I find it calming to spend a morning strolling through the tables piled high with fresh food, which conjures up so many ideas for comfort food. With these cool temperatures, it’s refreshing, too.
Our farmers market is just bursting with fall produce and proteins. To these, add some dairy and grains that are always available and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded meal to share.
I bought some extra large shrimp and cooked up this Barbecue Shrimp recipe, a welcome favorite any time of year.
The acorn squash I nabbed were roasted with a combination of sweet and spicy flavors, just perfect on a cool autumn day.
Of course, there's always a healthy stash of grits in my pantry to finish out any meal. Made with silky creole cream cheese, these grits were a rich and hearty balance to the light shrimp.
Altogether, these dishes made for a light Sunday lunch. We managed to dodge talk of the time change or how many days until Christmas — for just a few minutes anyway.