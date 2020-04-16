Any dish that comes with its own handle gets a thumbs up from us. And this Southeast Asian dish of marinated, grilled chicken has deep flavor to match its easy-to-eat convenience.
A spicy marinade guarantees moist, full-flavored meat. This recipe is done under the broiler, but you could also cook it on the grill.
The peanut dipping sauce has sweet, tart and spicy elements that echo the marinade for a fresh, bright finish.
Here's a few tips: Freeze the chicken for about 30 minutes so it will be easier to cut into trips. Cover the exposed ends of the skewers with aluminum foil to protect them from burning.
Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Dipping Sauce
Makes 10-15 appetizer servings.
SKEWERS
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and sliced diagonally into ¼-inch thick strips
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup packed dark brown sugar
¼ cup minced fresh cilantro
3 tablespoons ketchup
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon hot sauce
4 scallions, sliced thin
30 (6-inch) wooden skewers
DIPPING SAUCE
½ cup peanut butter, creamy or chunky
¼ cup hot water
3 tablespoons lime juice (2 limes)
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
2 scallions, sliced thin
1½ teaspoons hot sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1. Skewers: Place chicken in bowl. Combine rest of ingredients for skewers and pour over chicken. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
2. Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Line broiler-pan bottom with foil and cover with slotted broiler-pan top. Weave chicken onto skewers, lay skewers on broiler-pan top, and cover skewer ends with foil. Broil until fully cooked, about 8 minutes, flipping skewers halfway through broiling.
3. To make dipping sauce, whisk peanut butter and hot water together in medium bowl. Stir in rest of ingredients. Transfer to serving bowl.
4. Serve, passing peanut sauce separately.