Curried Chicken Lettuce Cups
Serves 4. Recipe is based on experts from “Cook Once Eat All Week” by Cassy Joy Garcia.
1½ pounds ground chicken
1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
1 tablespoon ghee or avocado oil
2 red bell peppers, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup sliced green onions
1 tablespoon curry powder
½ teaspoon ginger powder
¼ cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon coconut aminos (see note)
2 tablespoons lime juice, or about 1 lime
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Butter lettuce leaves, for serving
Lime wedges, for serving
1. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the ground chicken. Season with salt and cook, breaking up the meat as it browns, for 7 to 10 minutes, until fully cooked through and slightly browned. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.
2. Add the ghee to the skillet. Once melted, add the red peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes, until slightly browned.
3. Add the garlic to the pan with the bell peppers and cook for 30 seconds, until garlic is fragrant.
4. Add the chicken, green onions, curry powder, ginger powder and salt to the pan and stir to combine. Add the broth, coconut aminos and lime juice, and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until the chicken is warmed through and the broth has evaporated.
5. Stir the cilantro into the chicken mixture, then remove from the heat. Spoon the chicken into the lettuce leaves and serve with lime wedges.
Nutritional information per serving: 461 calories, 15.9 grams fat, 7.8 grams saturated fat, 38.7 grams total carbohydrates, 0.9 gram dietary fiber, 1.8 grams total sugars, 39.4 grams protein.
Note: The author says she prefers the Coconut Secret brand of coconut aminos because it is less salty than other brands. Tamari may be substituted if you tolerate soy, but it is much saltier than coconut aminos. Coconut aminos, a salty-sweet condiment used as a substitute for soy sauce, is sold in grocery stores, natural food stores and online.