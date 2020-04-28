Go ahead, congratulate yourself, because you made it through Monday. The rest of the week should go smoothly from here on out.

And to make it easier while we flatten the coronavirus curve, let's order some takeout for dinner from some of our favorite area restaurants.

Here are three suggestions for today:

The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

Looking for something quick and tasty? Well, you're in luck, because today is $5 Burger and Fish Sandwich Day at The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen, 4001 Nicholson Drive.

The restaurant also is offering a menu filled with everything from wings to fajitas to Jamaican jerk grilled fish filets.

Call (225) 478-1690 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to place your takeout order and visit TheBullfishBar.com to see the full menu.

El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Mexican food sounds good on a Tuesday, and El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 8334 Airline Highway, has several combination plates on its menu to satisfy our craving.

The No. 1 plate comes with two enchiladas and three tamales with chili ($9.95) and the No. 4 has two enchiladas with chili and a beef taco ($8.95). You can add beans and rice for $3.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 926-1348 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and visit elriobr.com to see the full menu.

Burgerim

When we're looking for something to feed the whole family, Burgerim, 7673 Perkins Road, makes it easy with its family and party boxes.

The family box ($34.99) comes with eight 3-ounce burgers, eight wings, fries and onion rings. The party box ($44.99) comes with 16 3-ounce burgers.

And if you're looking for something just for two, there are plenty of menu items to choose from by visiting burgerimbr.thestagingurl.com.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 218-4451 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.