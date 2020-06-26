Breakfast for supper is a favorite in our house.
Most of the time it's along the usual lines of morning fare — grits, eggs, toast, maybe pancakes or cereal.
But these Blueberry French Toast Sandwiches certainly kick things up a notch, and would be delightful for breakfast, brunch or dinner.
It's your basic French toast with a yummy spread of blueberry sandwiched between two slices.
Now who's going to say no to that, no matter what time of day it is?
Blueberry French Toast Sandwiches
Makes 4 servings.
2 cups frozen blueberries
¾ cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon grated orange peel
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoon water
3 eggs, beaten
¾ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
8 slices bread
3 tablespoons butter or margarine
Powdered sugar
4 orange twists
1. Combine blueberries, maple syrup and orange peel in small saucepan. Dissolve cornstarch in water; add to blueberry mixture. Cook and stir until mixture boils; reduce heat and simmer 1 minute or until mixture thickens.
2. Combine eggs, milk, vanilla and nutmeg; mix well.
3. Dip each slice of bread into egg mixture. Cook each slice in small amount of butter in skillet or on griddle about 2 minutes or until golden brown on each side.
4. Place one slice on each individual plate, spread with 3 tablespoons blueberry mixture, top with second slice and 1 tablespoon blueberry mixture.
5. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and garnish with more blueberries and orange twists.