BLueberry French Toast Sandwich
Blueberry French Toast Sandwich

 File photo

Breakfast for supper is a favorite in our house.

Most of the time it's along the usual lines of morning fare — grits, eggs, toast, maybe pancakes or cereal.

But these Blueberry French Toast Sandwiches certainly kick things up a notch, and would be delightful for breakfast, brunch or dinner.

It's your basic French toast with a yummy spread of blueberry sandwiched between two slices.

Now who's going to say no to that, no matter what time of day it is?

Blueberry French Toast Sandwiches

Makes 4 servings.

2 cups frozen blueberries

¾ cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoon water

3 eggs, beaten

¾ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

8 slices bread

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

Powdered sugar

4 orange twists

1. Combine blueberries, maple syrup and orange peel in small saucepan. Dissolve cornstarch in water; add to blueberry mixture. Cook and stir until mixture boils; reduce heat and simmer 1 minute or until mixture thickens.

2. Combine eggs, milk, vanilla and nutmeg; mix well.

3. Dip each slice of bread into egg mixture. Cook each slice in small amount of butter in skillet or on griddle about 2 minutes or until golden brown on each side.

4. Place one slice on each individual plate, spread with 3 tablespoons blueberry mixture, top with second slice and 1 tablespoon blueberry mixture.

5. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and garnish with more blueberries and orange twists.

kmartin@theadvocate.com

