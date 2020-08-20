This is a twofer. To make the cocktail, The Louisville Fig, you first need to make Louisville Fig Jam.
And because you only use about a teaspoon of the jam in the drink, you'll have plenty left over to spread over biscuits or toast or just eat straight from the spoon.
Longtime writer Cheramie Sonnier got the recipe in Louisville, Kentucky, by way of Memphis, Tennessee.
"While having dinner, I got into a conversation with my server about a fig-flavored mixed drink I had enjoyed at The Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis," Sonnier recalled in her column. "She was convinced Forrest Williams, who was working behind The Brown’s bar (in Louisville) at the time, could make a fig-flavored mixed drink equally as good. She was right."
So here's Williams' oh-so-delicious drink you'll be sipping all summer long.
The Louisville Fig
Makes 1 serving. Recipe by Forrest Williams.
1½ ounces Jim Beam Bourbon
¾ ounce Cointreau
¾ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
¼ ounce agave nectar
1 bar spoon (1 teaspoon) fig jam (see recipe)
2 dashes orange bitters
1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker without any ice and shake for 30 seconds to incorporate the jam into the drink.
2. Add ice and shake for an additional 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled, sugar-rimmed glass.
Louisville Fig Jam
Recipe by Ryan O’Driscoll.
1 quart fresh figs, stems removed
¼ cup port
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 cup red wine
Zest of ¼ orange, or about ¾ teaspoon
½ cup sugar
1. Preheat oven to 300 F.
2. Mix all ingredients, place in a baking pan, cover and bake for 2 hours.
3. Refrigerate.