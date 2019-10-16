Editor's note: Columnist Holly Clegg, who has been battling stomach cancer, has entered hospice care. She plans to continue her column at this time.
You can buy apples all year long, but they usually taste better and are less expensive in the fall.
And, although this fruit — sometimes tart, sometimes sweet, sometimes a little of both — is excellent on its own, apples make a delightful ingredient, especially in this homemade Apple Bread.
I have always loved quick breads — they freeze well and are great to have on hand for pop-in guests. Serve it with a cup of coffee for breakfast or as an afternoon snack or dessert.
You have heard the old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” and it turns out there's some science behind that.
Apples are an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium and dietary fiber. Pectin is a form of fiber in apples that helps control appetite, maintain a healthy weight and regulate your digestive system.
Another of my all-time favorite recipes is the Apple, Brie and Brown Sugar Pizza from my Gulf Coast Favorites cookbook and on my thehealthycookingblog.com. The thin crisp crust is topped with creamy brie, cinnamon and apples for a flavor explosion. It can be served for brunch or a light dessert.
There are so many apple varieties from which to choose, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out which ones are best for cooking.
For pies, I like Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and Pink Lady. For baking, I prefer Rome, Granny Smith, Gala and Braeburn.
Look for apples that are firm, deeply colored, average size and without soft or brown spots. I prefer a good sweet-tart balance, and varieties that won’t break down as they cook.
Terrific Tips:
Apples are rich in the flavonoid quercetin, which has been shown to reduce certain cancer risks and coronary disease.
This quick bread is vegetarian, diabetic friendly and freezes well. It easily doubles.
Apples are made of 25% air, which is why they float.